August 2, 2022



Crown Princess Katherine & Lifeline Hellas Deliver Incubators to Neonatal Unit

August 2, 2022
By The National Herald
1 - 0197 Lifeline Hellas
Greek Minister of Health Thanasis Plevris, Lifeline Hellas President Dr. Zisis Boukouvalas, HRH Crown Princess Katherine, Nena Papamanolopoulou, Dimitris and Eleni Bousis, and Alexia Stella Mantzaris at Elena Venizelou Hospital. Photo: Courtesy of Lifeline Hellas

ATHENS – Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Katherine and the Board of Directors of the international humanitarian organization Lifeline Hellas attended the opening of the extension of the department of the Neonatal Unit at Elena Venizelou Hospital, which was provided by Lifeline Hellas thanks to the donation of Alexia Stella Mantzari and her company A.S. Marine.

Thanks to this very important donation, six additional incubator places were created, and the newborns will no longer need to be transferred to another hospital. Also, Mr. Dimitris and Mrs. Eleni Bousis donated an incubator in order to support the operation of the new department.

As the Government of Greece traditionally recognizes the importance of HRH Crown Princess Katherine and Lifeline Hellas work and provides their support, the opening was honored by the presence of Minister of Health Thanasis Plevris, as well as donor Alexia Stella Mantzaris, Elena Venizelou Hospital Deputy Director Eva Kontostathakou, donors Dimitris and Eleni Bousis, Neonatal Unit Director Dr. Iraklis Salvanos, Lifeline Hellas President Dr. Zisis Boukouvalas, together with other members of the Lifeline Hellas Board.

Eleni and Dimitris Bousis at the Elena Venizelou Hospital. Photo: Courtesy of Lifeline Hellas

Princess Katherine thanked the donors, Alexia Stella Mantzari, Dimitris and Eleni Bousis, her family and the Board of Directors of Lifeline Hellas and promised to always support the Elena Venizelou Hospital. Lastly, she announced that she will soon visit the hospital again, along with the donors who contributed to the extension of the neonatal department, to deliver the rest of the incubators and monitors.

One of the incubators donated to the Neonatal Unit at Elena Venizelou Hospital. Photo: Courtesy of Lifeline Hellas
Left to right: Betty Roumeliotis, Nena Papamanolopoulou, Alexia Stella Mantzaris, HRH Crown Princess Katherine, Alexandros Andrews, and Dr. Angie Margaritis Andrews at Elena Venizelou Hospital. Photo: Courtesy of Lifeline Hellas
Left to right: Dimitris Bousis, Alexia Stella Mantzari, Eleni Bousis, Dr. Zisis Boukouvalas, and Dr. Alkistis Prinou Boukouvalas. Photo: Courtesy of Lifeline Hellas
The donation for the Neonatal Unit at Elena Venizelou Hospital will undoubtedly save countless infants’ lives. Photo: Courtesy of Lifeline Hellas

