Crowds of Visitors at the Festival of the St. Philip Community, Nashua

BOSTON – Crowds flocked to the Greek Festival of the St. Philip Greek Orthodox parish in Nashua, New Hampshire, which was the second in a row after the coronavirus pandemic. Once again, it became the cultural event of the city that all ages and ethnic groups eagerly awaited to enjoy Greek foods and sweets.

Long lines had formed outside the church courtyard, waiting to enter the community hall to buy food and then dine under the large tent that had been set up.

The president and vice president of the organizing committee, Marcie Mazur and Jamie Pappas, spoke to The National Herald. Mazur, said, “it is a successful festival despite the rainy weather. Our visitors patiently waited in line under the tent to come in and try our foods. Everyone left satisfied; I did not hear a single complaint.” She also mentioned that “people look forward to it every year, and everyone told us that this is the best Festival with the best food anywhere.”

Jamie Pappas said, “our visitors came even before the start time, which was 11:00; by 10:15, they were outside waiting because they knew the waiting line would be long. People now expect us to do it every year and even ask, and we answer that as long as you continue to come, we will continue to do it every year.”

Stella Bloom, who is a prominent chef, along with other community ladies like Athanasia Juris and Chrysoula Pitsilidis, dedicated many hours a day for months preparing the foods and sweets, told TNH that “the Festival was successful, some foods like the dolmades were gone within a few hours.”

In a separate room, community members led by Dr. John Dagianis prepared hundreds of Greek salads, while other members were responsible for loukoumades and the ladies prepared the sweets.

The president of the parish council, George Efthymiou, was constantly running around and overseeing the entire event. At one point, he brought food to the police officer who directed vehicle traffic at the festival entrance.

Fr. Paul Bebis, presiding priest of the parish, throughout the Festival welcomed visitors to the church who wanted to learn about the Orthodox Church and explained to them about the church architecture, the interior decoration, the icons, the Holy Altar, the Holy Vessels, and the theology of the Church.