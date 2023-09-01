x

Crowds Gobble Up All the Food at Pennsylvania Church Greek Festival

September 1, 2023
By The National Herald
St. George Greek Orthodox Church annual festival in New Castle, Pennsylvania
St. George Greek Orthodox Church annual festival in New Castle, Pennsylvania. (Photo: facebook/St. George Greek Orthodox Church - New Castle, PA)

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – It wasn’t a food fight but a food rush at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church annual festival in New Castle, Pennsylvania where hungry hordes devoured everything on sale, running out of food for the first time in 26 years.

“We had a tremendous crowd,” Mary Stefanis, a member of the Philoptochos Ladies Society, which prepares the dinner to raise funds, told the New Castle News of the unprecedented numbers.

“We had to turn them away because we had no food left. I felt really bad. People came from Pittsburgh, Ohio and Ellwood City,” she said of nearby cities and towns that saw more than 600 people converge on the church grounds.

https://www.ncnewsonline.com/news/local_news/greek-food-festival-sells-out-for-first-time-ever/article_0f63f8d0-45d9-11ee-a4e2-5fdf07aa1c49.html

Sam Kolovos, President of the church parish council, said they sold 75 percent of the 200 pounds of chicken and 200 pounds available just on the first day of the weekend event. The first day “was unbelievable, the people kept coming and coming,” he said, and eating too.

The members of the Philoptochos Ladies Society spent five months preparing for the event, getting eggplant for moussaka from the Amish and hunting down wild grapes for dolmatha and ingredients for making all the dishes from scratch.

