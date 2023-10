United States

CHERRY HILL, NJ – St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church in Cherry Hill hosted annual Greek Festival October 5-8 with great success. Attendees enjoyed various Greek foods, wines, sweets, and the festival favorite- loukoumades. They also enjoyed souvlakia and gyros from Gyro King which participated in the festival with three food trucks from New York. The four-day program featured Greek music and traditional Greek dance performances by the parish’s Hellenic Heritage dance group. Everyone looked forward to next year’s festival.