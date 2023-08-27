Croatia’s President Threatens to Arrest Greeks Over Hooligans Detention

Politics

FILE - Soccer fans, most of them from Croatia, cover their faces as the police escort them from the General Police Directorate of Attica to court, in Athens, Greece, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)

ATHENS – Croatian President Zoran Milanović, angry that nearly 100 Croatians in Greece called hooligans were being held after a brawl that left a Greek soccer fan dead said he may retaliate by rounding up 100 Greeks in his country.

He said the detention of the Croatians was unlawful and that at least some of them don’t belong to the Bad Blue boys notorious for violence and neo-Nazi leanings believed to have led the assault on fans of Greece’s AEK soccer team.

Holding them, he said, was a political act, reported EuroNews as he resumed his attack on Greek authorities after attempts were made to ratchet down tensions by other officials.

Milanović is technically the Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the military and has been lashing out at Greece since the arrests after the families of those detained asked Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic to intervene.

The Bad Blue Boys is a hooligan group affiliated with Dinamo Zagreb football team but Milanović said being a member of a violent organization isn’t a crime in and of itself.

“I don’t see the rule of law here, this is massive retaliation against an ethnic or national group, they gathered up all the Croatian fans and put them in jail,” Milanović said of Greece.

“They are prisoners of war there, then let them be treated according to the rules of war and we will exchange people, we will round up a hundred Greeks for something, because they littered with pieces of paper,” he continued.

https://www.euronews.com/2023/08/25/greece-treats-jailed-croatian-football-fans-like-prisoners-of-war-says-president

He said the hooligans didn’t go to Greece for trouble although they were found with weapons, not to kill “or else they would not have been able to cross the border” and that this amounts to “political hogwash.”

Despite a ban on their entry, Greek police allowed them to come into the country and cross all the way from the west into Athens, with Citizen Protection Minister Yiannis Economou blaming the police but taking no responsibility.

The brawl near the AEK team stadium in an Athens neighborhood left 29-year-old Michalis Katsouris dead after being stabbed in the arm and bleeding out before help could arrive.

The Croatians denied they were hooligans and that they came to Greece to start a brawl with AEK fans, saying they intended to go to a different game although their team was to play the Greek side.

Several of the Croatians claimed they are not even members of the Bad Blue Boys and that they were arrested because of their citizenship, the news site said, as they tried to separate themselves from what happened.

“In their first five days of detention, they should have separated the actual suspects from the other fans and let the rest go home, perhaps with a misdemeanor punishment. What is happening now is a political farce,” continued Milanović. They were visited in Greece by the Croatian Minister of Justice, Ivan Malenica, and Foreign Minister Goran Grlić Radman.

“It has not been easy for the government… the Prime Minister agrees that the incriminating circumstances are suspicious. We will wait and see what they will be charged with. They can’t just be detained without a legal basis,” he said.