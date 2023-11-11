x

November 11, 2023

Croatia’s Defense Minister is Badly Injured in a Car Crash in Which 1 Person Died

November 11, 2023
By Associated Press
Mario Banozic
FILE - Croatia's Defense Minister Mario Banozic arrives for a meeting of EU Defense Ministers at the Prague Congress Center in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Banozic has been seriously injured in a car crash in which another person died. Officials say that the accident happened around 6 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 on a road in eastern Croatia. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, file)

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia’s defense minister was seriously injured in a car crash early on Saturday in which another person died, officials said.

The accident happened around 6 a.m. on a road in eastern Croatia. Minister Mario Banozic, 44, was driving a car that was in collision with a van, Croatia’s Defense Ministry and the state HRT television reported. The van driver was killed in the crash.

“We are expressing our condolences to the family of the person who was killed,” government spokesman Marko Milic said on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

Milic added that Banozic’s condition is not life-threatening, though he suffered serious injuries. Doctors said he had head and brain contusions and remains under observation, but he is conscious.

The defense ministry’s statement said an investigation is underway to determine what happened.

Local Index news portal said Banozic was apparently going hunting when he crashed. Photos from the scene showed Banozic’s crashed car turned on its side next to the badly damaged van on a rainy and foggy day.

