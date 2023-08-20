Croatia Doesn’t Want Hooligans Deadly Attack Straining Greece Ties

Society

Soccer fans covering their faces, most of them from Croatia, are escorted by police at the Evelpidon courts complex, Aug. 12, 2023. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic is trying to heal a wound opened by his country’s President Zoran Milanovic who said that Greece should release 102 alleged soccer hooligans who led an attack that killed a man in Athens.

The battle was between supporters of the Dinamo Zagreb team who, despite an alleged ban on entering Greece, were allowed to travel to the capital where they battled in the streets with fans of AEK Athens.

After it was over, and before police responded, 29-year-old Michalis Katsouris died from a stab wound to the arm so bad it severed an artery and he bled out, no suspect yet arrested for the killing.

But the incident strained relations between the countries after Milanovic said Greece was holding Croatian suspects as “revenge” and “retaliation,” which led Greek authorities to say they would get a fair trial.

In a review of the case, BNE IntelliNews said the case became politicized after families of the suspects asked Croatia’s government to intervene and get them out of Greece, which didn’t happen.

Plenkovic is due to attend an informal meeting in Greece to discuss the European integration of Southeast European countries and security amid the war in nearby Ukraine on Aug. 21, the site noted

There he’s expected to meet Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to discuss the case and meetings between Croatian Justice Minister Ivan Malenica and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman with Greek peers are planned.

An Athens court said the suspects will stay in pre-trial detention, including two Greeks and one Albanian after reports that Greek fans of the Panathinaikos team joined with the Croatians against fellow Greeks.

Video footage from the riots showed youths carrying weapons running past the stadium in Athens and Public Order Minister Giannis Oikonomou blamed the police and suspended seven officers but took no responsibility himself.

Around 20 parents of those arrested protested outside the Foreign Ministry in Zagreb on Aug. 14 to ask for their adult children to be protected, fearing they would be at risk in Greek jails.

Milanovic claimed that the Croatians arrested in Athens were being detained “as if there was a war going on” and “treated like criminals,” without indicating why they shouldn’t as they’re facing criminal charges.

Plenkovic said Croatian authorities and diplomats are making the “greatest possible efforts” to help the detained Croatian fans and he accused Milanovic of “sending messages that are not well received” in Greece.

“It would be good if, as the parents of our citizens wrote to me to help them, and I … am helping, he (Milanovic) might be asked not to help them anymore. The more he helps them like this, the longer their sons will probably be in Greek custody,” said Plenkovic.

Justice Minister Ivan Malenica also complained that Milanovic’s statements were fanning flames and making it difficult for Croatia to help deal with the case of the detained suspects.

Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Stratos Efthymiou said: “The independent Greek judiciary will judge the case impartially and objectively, respecting the fundamental rights of all those remanded into custody … Under the current circumstances, any statements that distort reality are not helpful.”

The problem escalated when a Greek web portal published the personal data of some Dinamo supporters which led the Croatian Personal Data Protection Agency (AZOP) ask Greek authorities to intervene.

Croatian Football Federation President Marijan Kustić and Hellenic Football Federation President Panagiotis Baltakos said they also want to work together to ratchet down the tensions.

The President of Europe’s soccer governing body UEFA, Aleksander Ceferin also met with Mitsotakis and called for the “cancer of hooliganism” to stop although it is prevalent across the continent..

UEFA said Dinamo Zagreb fans will be prohibited from all away matches of athe team through the 2023-24 season because the fans are so dangerous that there would be a “high risk” if they’re allowed into stadiums.