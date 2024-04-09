x

April 9, 2024

Critics Hammering New Democracy Cuts Lead Over SYRIZA to 13.3% 

April 9, 2024
By The National Herald
Preparations in Syntagma Square for the rally for Macedonia that will be held on Sunday, February 4, 2018. (EUROKINISSI / GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS)
(EUROKINISSI / GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS)

ATHENS – The ruling New Democracy’s once runaway lead over the major opposition SYRIZA has taken a hit after the Leftists and other rivals have kept pecking away over a 2023 train tragedy and phone bugging.

A survey by the firm Alco for Alpha TV gave Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ center-right party a lead of 13.3 percent over SYRIZA, falling from 20.6 in February in a poll taken by a different firm, Metron Analysis.

The Alco survey was to determine voting intentions for the June European Parliament elections that are seen as a litmus test for the Conservatives who have been taking a pounding from opponents over the handling of the head-on train crash that killed 57.

The government has denied a coverup but a survey found that 77 percent of respondents feel the real causes of the tragedy are being hidden in an apparent attempt to protect the party, and with the European Public Prosecutor’s Office saying its investigation is being obstructed.

For all that, New Democracy still maintains a double-digit lead as the left is split between SYRIZA and the PASOK-KINAL Socialists who in earlier surveys had overtaken SYRIZA, which has struggled under the leadership of Greek-American Stefanos Kasselakis.

The Alco survey gave New Democracy a 25.6-12.3 percent edge over SYRIZA with PASOK close behind at 11.4 percent. Fourth was the nationalist Greek Solution at 8.2 percent, surpassing the formerly rising KKE Communists who came in at 8 percent, Course for Freedom at 3.6 percent.

But voters were nearly evenly split over whether the elections would be a chance to deliver protests over New Democracy’s second term, 49 percent saying yes and 47 percent no, showing how divided society is.

