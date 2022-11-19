x

November 19, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.04 USD

NYC 28ºF

ATHENS 77ºF

General News

Cristina Theofilos’ Spice Apple Bougatsa Pie Couldn’t Lick Key Lime

November 19, 2022
By The National Herald
katerini - bougatsa
FILE - Bougatsa. (Photo by Stamatina Mylonas)

If you’ve ever had bougatsa, that sweet creamy custard in phyllo dough – especially for breakfast and preferably from Greece’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki – you know how wonderful it is.

But in a contest in Florida that’s part of Good Morning America’s quest to find the best pie in the United States, a spiced apple version made by Christina Theofilos, who owns the Tampa Greek restaurant and bakery Psomi, didn’t make the cut.

The ABC morning show launched its United States of Pie tour at Wish Farms in Plant City where she was pitted against Mike Martin and Luke Martin of Mike’s Pies, who produced a Florida classic – a key lime pie and won.

Three celebrity judges made the choice after a taste test, said The Tampa Bay Times: WWE pro wrestling star Titus O’Neil, Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow, and local radio show host Joe Carballo – who was the only one of the three going with the bougatsa, which had two types of applies and a baklava streusel. Four regional winners, also including from Denver, Boston, and Chicago will vie for a $10,000 prize.

RELATED

General News
Iowa State Dean Will Go to Greece to Map Food, Agricultural Changes

Iowa State University Associate Dean for Global Engagement David Acker, will spend time in Greece this year and in 2023 under a Fulbright Specialist Program in a program to reimagine Greek food and the agricultural sector there.

Community
THI/TNH Takeover – Angelina Spiropoulos
General News
Wilton Helps Create the Merriest of Baking Memories this Holiday Season

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Democrats Κeep Senate Μajority as Republican Push Falters in Nevada, a Victory for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda.

If you've ever had bougatsa, that sweet creamy custard in phyllo dough – especially for breakfast and preferably from Greece's second-largest city, Thessaloniki – you know how wonderful it is.

Iowa State University Associate Dean for Global Engagement David Acker, will spend time in Greece this year and in 2023 under a Fulbright Specialist Program in a program to reimagine Greek food and the agricultural sector there.

Welcome to TNH’s Takeover! In collaboration with The Hellenic Initiative (THI), The National Herald and THI have begun a partnership to introduce the NEXTGEN of Greek/Cypriot ‘movers and shaker s’ to the rest of our Diaspora community around the world.

The rich mineral content of Greek sea salt is well-known for improving the flavor of foods.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.