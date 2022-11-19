Cristina Theofilos’ Spice Apple Bougatsa Pie Couldn’t Lick Key Lime

General News

If you’ve ever had bougatsa, that sweet creamy custard in phyllo dough – especially for breakfast and preferably from Greece’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki – you know how wonderful it is.

But in a contest in Florida that’s part of Good Morning America’s quest to find the best pie in the United States, a spiced apple version made by Christina Theofilos, who owns the Tampa Greek restaurant and bakery Psomi, didn’t make the cut.

The ABC morning show launched its United States of Pie tour at Wish Farms in Plant City where she was pitted against Mike Martin and Luke Martin of Mike’s Pies, who produced a Florida classic – a key lime pie and won.

Three celebrity judges made the choice after a taste test, said The Tampa Bay Times: WWE pro wrestling star Titus O’Neil, Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow, and local radio show host Joe Carballo – who was the only one of the three going with the bougatsa, which had two types of applies and a baklava streusel. Four regional winners, also including from Denver, Boston, and Chicago will vie for a $10,000 prize.