x

May 21, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 59ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

SPORTS

Cristiano Ronaldo to Lead Portugal into Record Sixth European Championship

May 21, 2024
By Associated Press
Portugal Soccer Euro 2024
A picture of Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is displayed on the video screen while soccer coach Roberto Martinez announces the squad for the Euro 2024 at the federation headquarters in Oeiras, outside Lisbon, Tuesday, May 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make a record sixth appearance at the European Championship with Portugal’s squad.

Ronaldo was among the 26 players picked for the tournament in Germany by coach Roberto Martínez on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old Ronaldo first played in the competition in 2004, and led the national team to the title in 2016.

There had been some doubts about whether Ronaldo would continue playing with the national team after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but he has remained a key player in Martínez’s squad.

Also in the list was veteran Pepe, the 41-year-old Porto defender who will play in his fifth Euro.

Among those not included were forward Francisco Trincão, midfielder Pedro Gonçalves and striker Ricardo Horta. Raphael Guerreiro was dropped after injuring his ankle with Bayern Munich a few weeks ago.

Two of the surprises included forwards Pedro Neto of Wolverhampton and Francisco Conceição of Porto.

Portugal is in Group F with the Czech Republic, Turkey and Georgia. It will play three warm-up games in June against Finland, Croatia and Ireland.

___

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), José Sá (Wolverhampton), Rui Patrício (Roma)

Defenders: João Cancelo (Barcelona), Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Danilo Pereira (Wolverhampton), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain), Pepe (Porto), Rúben Dias (Manchester City), António Silva (Benfica), Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting Lisbon)

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), João Neves (Benfica), Palhinha (Fulham), Otávio (Al Nassr), Rúben Neves (Al Hilal), Vitinha (PSG), Bernardo Silva (Man City)

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Francisco Conceição (Porto), Gonçalo Ramos (PSG), Joao Félix (Barcelona), Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton), Rafael Leão (AC Milan)

___

RELATED

SPORTS
Devers Sets Red Sox Record by Homering in his 6th Consecutive Game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.

SPORTS
Jim Otto, ‘Mr. Raider’ and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Dies at 86
SPORTS
Emotional Klopp Tells Fans ‘I Love You to Bits’ as His Final Match with Liverpool Ends with a Win

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Sour Patch Kids Oreos? Peeps Pepsi? What’s Behind the Weird Flavors Popping Up on Store Shelves

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream usually draws customers with gourmet takes on classics like vanilla and pistachio.

CANNES, France (AP) — Donald Trump’s reelection campaign called “The Apprentice,” a film about the former U.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A diplomatic crisis between historic allies Spain and Argentina expanded Tuesday as Spain pulled its ambassador from Buenos Aires and Argentine President Javier Milei lambasted the move as “nonsense typical of an arrogant socialist.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghanistan's Taliban government confirmed the resumption of Turkish Airlines flights to Kabul’s international airport, nearly three years after the carrier's services were suspended following the collapse of the Western-backed government.

There has been a sharp increase in Americans leaving the country for medical care.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.