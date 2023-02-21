Crime in Mykonos: 34-Year-Old Man Shot Dead at Nightclub

Politics

MYKONOS – A crime was committed early on February 20 on the island of Mykonos, as a 33-year-old Greek man shot a 34-year-old Albanian in the head, after an argument they had in a nightclub.

According to reports, the two men were having fun with separate groups in a bar in the Skylambela area. At some point, however, they got into an argument and then went outside where they continued to hit each other. They were separated and everyone believed that the incident was over. However, the 33-year-old businessman, who had left the scene, returned with a rifle in his hands. He entered the nightclub and shot the Albanian twice in the head with the shotgun, fatally wounding him. The unfortunate man fell dead, while police rushed to the nightclub and arrested the 33-year-old man.

According to eyewitnesses, a woman was the cause of the fight that led to the murder. On the night of the murder, the accused allegedly consumed a large quantity of alcohol.

It is noted that the 33-year-old perpetrator of the brutal murder in Mykonos is the owner of a hotel on the famed ‘island of the winds.’

The police officers who rushed to the scene arrested the alleged perpetrator, who was to be brought to the prosecutor’s office in Syros within a day.