May 1, 2022

Health

Crete Hospital Directors Say No Infant Hepatitis Case Found

May 1, 2022
By The National Herald
Photo: Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos, file
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos, file)

HERAKLION – The directors of two of Crete’s largest hospitals, the Heraklion University Hospital and the Venizelos Hospital, said claims by local media of an infant hepatitis case being found were wrong.

They told state broadcaster ERT there was no case although health officials were put on alert for a strain of infant hepatitis that has brought worry around the world and has doctors and hospitals watching for it.

Lena Borboudaki, Director of the 7th Regional Health Authority also disputed the report that a case had been found in a 14-month-old baby in Heraklion and that investigations were under way.

The young boy had also been diagnosed with COVID-19 a few months ago, reports said, adding that he was being observed closely by doctors constantly checking his transaminase levels to establish whether he will have to be admitted to the Infectious Diseases Ward. But the health officials said that wasn’t so.

Doctors were said – before the claims were dismissed – to be investigating whether the child’s believed iver inflammation could be related to his previous diagnosis of COVID-19, and not related to reported international cases.

 

