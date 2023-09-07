Cretans Abroad and Leaders of the Island Discuss Strengthening Ties

Community

The new leadership of the Pancretan Association of America, with President Diana Kounalakis, the first woman to lead the organization in its 94-year history. (Photo: Courtesy of the Pancretan Association of America)

RETHYMNO, CRETE – The learning of the Greek language and the experiential connection of the new generation of Cretan expatriates in America with the tradition and culture of Crete were at the center of discussion about cooperation between the mayor of Rethymno, G. Marinakis, the president of the Pancretan Association of America, Diana Kounalakis, and the representative of the Association in Crete, Jacob Kaloeida. Also present was the deputy prefect of Rethymno, Maria Lionis.

As emphasized by all sides, the opportunity for a fruitful dialogue and exchange of ideas and proposals for the establishment of more productive interaction between the Pancretan Association of America and the institutions and structures of the island was provided. It was also a chance for Cretans to be introduced to the Association’s endeavors, which is reflected in the scholarships it grants and the support of social structures on the island.

In addition, effective ways to strengthen the bonds of the 3,500 members of the Pancretan Association with Crete were explored, and especially the introduction of the newer, especially third-generation of Hellenes Abroad to the history and rich cultural heritage of Crete. The descendants of the immigrant generation express a lively interest in strengthening their bonds with Crete every time they visit the birthplace of their ancestors.

Marinakis reiterated his firm position on the crucial role of the Greek language in maintaining these bonds, emphasizing that “teaching it to young expatriates can be made possible through the organization of summer schools, educational programs, and online discussions between local government officials, university representatives, business leaders on the island, and our children in America.” The success of actions with this content can be guaranteed by the close cooperation of the Municipality of Rethymno, the Region of Crete, the Regional Unit of Rethymno, the University of Crete, the Chambers of Commerce, and the Orthodox Church with the Pancretan Association of America.

The mayor and the president of the Association agreed that the issues discussed would be examined, and through the communication and cooperation of those participating in the meeting, the appropriate actions would be taken to achieve the common goals set, with both sides assuring the maintenance of close contact and fruitful communication.