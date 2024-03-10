x

March 10, 2024

United States

Cretan Sisterhood of New York Hosts Scholarship Awards Gala

March 10, 2024
By Michael Kakias
KRHTIKH-ADERFOTHTA
Members of the board of directors of the Cretan Sisterhood of New York pause for a commemorative photo at the Scholarship Awards Gala. Photo: TNH/Michael Kakias

BROOKLYN – The honoree at the Scholarship Awards Gala of the Cretan Sisterhood of New York at Sirico’s Caterers on Saturday, March 9 in Brooklyn, NY was its first president, Alexia Markakis, but she and all the guests expressed great pride in all the scholarship recipients. In her congratulatory message, the current president of the Sisterhood, Cleo Manousakis, emphasized  that pride and wished all the scholarship recipients success and a bright future.

“When I first came to America,” she said, “I didn’t have my family [here], and I didn’t speak the language. At that time, I was fortunate to meet some of the ladies of the Sisterhood who willingly opened their homes and hearts to me. Seeing these great, strong women and mothers passing on their knowledge of Cretan life and culture to their children was inspiring and comforting. Today, I proudly say that even my grandchildren are learning what it means to be part of something greater than themselves and how important Cretan culture is.”

Manousakis continued: “The Sisterhood has always been and will continue to be with those who are concerned with unity, family, and community support, and who pass on to their children the value of their heritage. The future lies in our youth, which is also our legacy.”

The Sirico’s Caterer’s catering hall was packed for the Scholarship Awards Gala of the Cretan Sisterhood of New York.
Photo: TNH/Michael Kakias

Markakis referred to the history of the Brotherhood, whose purpose, as she said, was and remains the same: “To bring together all Cretan women and pass on to the new generations the legacy, culture, and the desire to help those in need.” She noted that “the members work harmoniously and give their all to fulfill our goals.”

The president of the Pancretan Association of America, Diane Kounalakis, congratulated the Cretan Sisterhood of New York for its social, cultural, and philanthropic work. “The women of Crete have always been a model of admiration for their strength,” she declared. “They have shown that the power of a person does not only come from physical characteristics but arises from intelligence and education. Cretan women know the value of education for themselves, their family, and society; that it gives strength, frees from social bonds, and helps a person reach the highest level their abilities will take them. With today’s scholarship awards to students, their efforts and talents are recognized, and they are given the resources to continue their educational journey.”

Gary Ahladianakis, Governor of Region 2 of the Pancretan Association of America, thanked all the sponsors and donors of the scholarships, congratulated the students, and wished the Sisterhood every progress and success in the future.

The executive director, Irini Peros, praised the work of the Sisterhood, which, as she said, serves as a model for all.

The scholarships were awarded – the names here are transliterated from Greek to English – to Alexandra Tsamas, Theano Liodakis, Christina Papadakis, William Elias Pitsoulis, Alexander Vasilis Stratis, Bernardo B.

