February 16, 2022

Cretan Court Orders Mental Hospital for Man Who Killed Mother

February 16, 2022
By The National Herald
(File photo: Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

HERAKLION – A 53-year-old man who stabbed his mother to death and injured his twin sister in a frenetic attack in October 2020 was cleared of murder but sentenced to a mental facility by a Cretan court in Iraklio.

He was found to be not of sound mind in the vicious assault after he told the court he was sorry he killed his 80-year-old mother and that he loved her, no explanation of what set off his frenzy.

State broadcaster ERT said it happened in the family’s home, the finding that he should be committed to a closed mental facility for a period of at least five years for treatment, but not said if he would be eligible for release.

 

