May 10, 2022

Cretan Court Clears Dad Over 2-Year-Old’s Street Night Stroll

May 10, 2022
By The National Herald
HERAKLION – A Cretan father was acquitted in court on charges of childhood neglect and endangerment even though his 2-year-old daughter was discovered wandering down a street in the middle of the night.

He wasn’t named but local media said that the girl appeared to have climbed out of her crib and somehow got out the door, no report on how it wasn’t noticed, who else was in the house or what kind of protective measures were in place.

She was found by a man returning from work at a nearby taverna, who took her to the police station until the father could be found. He said he had returned home at 2 a.m. from a different part of Heraklion, where he had been attending to the affairs of his recently deceased grandmother.

There was no indication where the mother was or if there were other family members in the household. After judges scolded him over the danger in which he put the child – and let him go – he said he was installing barriers and an alarm system in the home.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

