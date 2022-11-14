x

November 14, 2022

Creece, Egypt & Cyprus Meet in Cairo to Discuss Diaspora Issues

November 14, 2022
By Athens News Agency
CAIRO KATSANIOTIS DIASPORA
Creece, Egypt & Cyprus meet in Cairo to discuss diaspora issues on Monday, November 14, 2022. (Photo via Twitter/Andreas Katsaniotis)

CAIRO – A Greece-Egypt-Cyprus meeting on diaspora issues was held in Cairo on Monday.

The trilateral meeting was attended by Greek Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister for Diaspora Greeks, Andreas Katsaniotis, Cyprus’ Presidential Commissioner for Humanitarian Issues & Overseas Cypriots, Fotis Fotiou, and Egypt’s Minister of Immigration & Egyptian Expatriates, Soha Gendi.

Ways to strengthen actions and initiatives that will further boost the cooperation of the three countries in the field of diaspora and culture were explored at the meeting.

Describing the meeting’s focus, Katsaniotis said that “our aim is to exploit the potential of the three countries’ diaspora communities, to promote the cooperation of their members in our countries as well as in third countries, to encourage their participation in joint cultural and educational programs, and to provide targeted incentives to young people who live abroad to learn the history and culture of our three countries.”



The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

