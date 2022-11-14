Creece, Egypt & Cyprus Meet in Cairo to Discuss Diaspora Issues

Worldwide

CAIRO – A Greece-Egypt-Cyprus meeting on diaspora issues was held in Cairo on Monday.

The trilateral meeting was attended by Greek Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister for Diaspora Greeks, Andreas Katsaniotis, Cyprus’ Presidential Commissioner for Humanitarian Issues & Overseas Cypriots, Fotis Fotiou, and Egypt’s Minister of Immigration & Egyptian Expatriates, Soha Gendi.

Ways to strengthen actions and initiatives that will further boost the cooperation of the three countries in the field of diaspora and culture were explored at the meeting.

Describing the meeting’s focus, Katsaniotis said that “our aim is to exploit the potential of the three countries’ diaspora communities, to promote the cooperation of their members in our countries as well as in third countries, to encourage their participation in joint cultural and educational programs, and to provide targeted incentives to young people who live abroad to learn the history and culture of our three countries.”