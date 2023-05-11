Cozen O’Connor Attorney Jim Argionis Reappointed Chairman of IDES Advisory Board

General News

CHICAGO – Cozen O’Connor attorney Jim Argionis, a member of the firm’s Commercial Litigation practice in Chicago, has been reappointed by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker as Chairman of the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) Advisory Board. He has served in that role for the last 20 years and through four administrations.

The 12-member board serves to hear updates from IDES on various unemployment programs and the status of the state’s unemployment Trust Fund.

Throughout his legal career, Argionis has distinguished himself in community service. In 2022, he received the Sgt. Karen Lader Memorial Good Citizen Award from Maine Township and in 2019 his hometown of Park Ridge recognized him with a Community Star award from its Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to his role with the IDES Advisory Board, Argionis has served as Chair of Park Ridge’s Planning and Zoning Commission and its O’Hare Airport Commission.

Argionis has extensive experience and an impressive record of success as a business trial lawyer at Cozen O’Connor. His practice encompasses a wide range of business and commercial litigation disputes, including those related to product defects, breach of contracts, business torts, fraud, defamation, libel, slander, trademark/copyright infringement, unfair competition, partnerships, corporate and limited liability company disputes. His practice also includes professional malpractice disputes, including attorney, accountant, medical, dental, and nursing home defense, civil rights and employment defense, corporate investigations, including criminal matters, and real estate related litigation.

Argionis has also volunteered his legal and mentoring skills to the Maine South High School Mock Trial Team both in their annual Illinois State competitions and in national competitions (winning the 2023 State competition and heading to the National competitions in May representing Illinois). He also volunteers considerable time with local Park Ridge school districts 64 and 207, the Park Ridge Police Parent Patrol, the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago, the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA), and the National Immigrant Justice Center.

One of his local causes is especially close to home – because it began in his own family. After his wife, Gwen, survived cancer, together they founded Sock’N it to Cancer, a grassroots effort that donates socks to local cancer centers to help with the chemotherapy treatment side effect of cold feet. The Park Ridge community banded around the Argionis family cause and has donated over 10,000 pairs of socks.

Argionis has been profiled by his Loyola University School of Law (his alma mater), the Chicago Tribune, and by the Chicago Lawyer magazine.

He received his law degree from Loyola University Chicago School of Law, (JD, 1995) and his undergraduate degree from Loyola University Chicago, (BA, summa cum laude, 1992).

Argionis is a long-time resident of Park Ridge where he lives with his wife and their three children.

About Cozen O’Connor

Established in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has more than 825 attorneys who help clients manage risk and make better business decisions. The firm counsels clients on their most sophisticated legal matters in all areas of the law, including litigation, corporate, and regulatory law. Representing a broad array of leading global corporations and middle market companies, Cozen O’Connor services its clients’ needs through 31 offices across two continents.

More information is available online: www.cozen.com.