x

November 30, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.04 USD

NYC 36ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Society

COVID Waning on Cyprus But Multiple Viruses Popping Up

November 30, 2022
By The National Herald
(AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
FILE - A health worker carries out a COVID-19 test of a resident of Larnaca, a resort town in southern coast of Cyprus, on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Despite a sigh of relief that the COVID-19 pandemic is on the downswing – if still causing cases, hospitalizations and deaths – there’s concern on Cyprus about the appearance of a number of other viruses with winter looming.

They have occurred across the spectrum and putting people in pediatric, pathology and respiratory wards at an alarming rate, Philenews reported about the new worry.

With lower temperatures comes the added anxiety that viruses will spread more easily, especially as people move indoors and gather in greater numbers with COVID health measures having been eased, and the holidays coming.

“We should not be overwhelmed with fear but it is imperative that we all observe personal protection measures to overcome this multiple epidemic that has begun spreading,” one source not named told the news site.

State hospitals organizations spokesman  Charalambos Charilaou also said that – right now – the number of patients in Covid-19 wards is 75-80 daily with the numbers tending to be on the rise, the report also added.

RELATED

Politics
Turkey Will Establish Naval Base On Occupied Side of Cyprus

NICOSIA - A Turkish Naval base will reportedly be built almost at the tip of the Karpasia peninsula at the northernmost tip of Cyprus on the side that's been occupied since unlawful 1974 Turkish invasions.

Society
Femicide Toll On Cyprus – 20  in Four Years – Shows Abuse Problem
Society
Work Progressing for Nicosia’s Mediterranean Hospitality Venture

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa Starts to Erupt, Sending Ash Nearby (Video)

HONOLULU — Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, has started to erupt for the first time in nearly four decades, prompting volcanic ash and debris to fall nearby, authorities said Monday.

DETROIT — Julius Randle scored a season-high 36 points on his 28th birthday, and the New York Knicks extended their win streak against the Detroit Pistons to 11 games with a 140-110 victory on Tuesday night.

DOHA, Qatar — While Iran's national team faced the U.

DALLAS — Tim Hardaway Jr.

BUCHAREST — NATO turned its attention on Wednesday to three countries shaken by Russia's invasion of Ukraine — Bosnia, Georgia and Moldova — as the military alliance struggles to extend its security umbrella across Europe.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.