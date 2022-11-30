COVID Waning on Cyprus But Multiple Viruses Popping Up

Society

FILE - A health worker carries out a COVID-19 test of a resident of Larnaca, a resort town in southern coast of Cyprus, on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Despite a sigh of relief that the COVID-19 pandemic is on the downswing – if still causing cases, hospitalizations and deaths – there’s concern on Cyprus about the appearance of a number of other viruses with winter looming.

They have occurred across the spectrum and putting people in pediatric, pathology and respiratory wards at an alarming rate, Philenews reported about the new worry.

With lower temperatures comes the added anxiety that viruses will spread more easily, especially as people move indoors and gather in greater numbers with COVID health measures having been eased, and the holidays coming.

“We should not be overwhelmed with fear but it is imperative that we all observe personal protection measures to overcome this multiple epidemic that has begun spreading,” one source not named told the news site.

State hospitals organizations spokesman Charalambos Charilaou also said that – right now – the number of patients in Covid-19 wards is 75-80 daily with the numbers tending to be on the rise, the report also added.