x

January 3, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 30ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Society

COVID Unstoppable, Mitsotakis Mulling Mandatory Shots Again

January 3, 2022
By The National Herald
Virus Outbreak Greece
A member of the medical staff at the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a woman as others wait in a queue in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greece’s resurging COVID-19 pandemic, setting records on the back of the highly-contagious Omicron Variant, is reportedly making Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis rethinking whether to require mandatory vaccinations.

He had backed away from a pledge to consider required shots if the pandemic worsened to concentrate on an economic recovery before Omicron struck and is now said to be considering mandatory inoculations, said Kathimerini.

Only health care workers are required to be vaccinated or face unpaid suspensions and as of Jan. 16 that will also be mandatory for those over 60 to have made an appointment for their first shot or face 100-euro ($114) monthly fines.

Now, the paper said, that could also include those over 50 as well as rabid anti-vaxxers are continuing to spread the Coronavirus in record numbers, even infecting the fully vaccinated.

Current certificates for those having had two shots may also expire seven months after the last shot and require a third booster shot, Health Minister Thanos Plevris said, said of another measure under consideration, essentially declaring them unvaccinated otherwise.

Plevris told SKAI that the decision is “almost made,” adding that specific announcements will be made after the New Year although the mandate for those over 60 has seen sharp resistance, with more than 130,000 still not making a move to be vaccinated despite the threat of being fined.

The government considers that it is still early to decide whether to recommend, or make mandatory, a fourth dose for health workers and those with suppressed immune systems, the report said.

So far, 70.6 percent of Greece’s population of 10.7 million has received at least one shot and 66.4 percent two shots and 4,365,000 have gotten a third booster shot, below the level health officials said is needed to beat back COVID.

Not even the police force, which is required to enforce health care measures, is required to be vaccinated, nor tourism workers or other sectors despite the spread of the Coronavirus.

 

 

RELATED

Society
Greek Doctors Divided Over Omicron Effect on Schools Reopening

ATHENS – While Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said there's no way that schools won't reopen in Greece on Jan 10 after their holiday period ends, health advisors are split on whether it would be safe to do so.

Politics
Turkish Naval Cadets Can Swim Distance to Greek Island Kastellorizo
Society
Writer Detained in Greece Faces Deportation Back to Turkey

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

General News

NEW YORK - Adhering to the city's COVID measures, the Greek-American community celebrated the new year at various nightclubs in Astoria.

United States

Meet Yanni Georgoulakis, one of the biggest Food & Travel content creators in the world.

General News

It's infamous for a lead water health crisis but Flint, Michigan is also home to The White Horse Tavern, owned by brothers Steve and Chris Poulos, which was named a Best Local Eats by the site Mlive-The Flint Journal.

General News

General News

Video

2 Μissing in Ηuge Colorado Fire as Investigation Continues

LOUISVILLE, Colo — Search teams looked for two missing people in the smoldering debris from a massive Colorado wildfire while people who escaped the flames sorted through the charred remnants of their homes to see what was left.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings