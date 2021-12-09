COVID Shot Certificates in Greece Will Expire After Three Months

Society

People line up so they can be checked for their Covid-19 vaccination certificates in order to be allowed to enter a shop in Athens, Greece, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

ATHENS – Just as appointments for COVID-19 booster shots are skyrocketing in Greece in fear of the rising pandemic, the certificates of proof will be good for only three months instead of six.

The Health Ministry said the change is being made on the advice of the New Democracy government’s advisory panel of doctors and scientists although their recommendations for tighter measures earlier had been set aside.

Based on the decision, all certificates issued until Oct. 30, 2021 will expire on Jan. 31, 2022 and all others thereafter should do so after three months, the only exemptions being those with verified health reasons, said Kathimerini.

It wasn’t said what will happen it the pandemic lingers as it keeps being spread by anti-vaxxers and whether fourth, fifth or other shots will be required every three months. The vaccines available in Greece now require two initial shots.

There’s a mix of measures aimed at combating the pandemic that had surged but Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis did not, as vowed, move to consider making shots mandatory for everyone else as well.

Only health care workers are required to be inoculated so far, no other civil servants including police where there are high ranks of anti-vaxxers refusing to get the shot even though they interact with the public and enforce health measures.