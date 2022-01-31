x

January 31, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 0ºF

ATHENS 0ºF

Economy

COVID Restrictions Eased, Greek Pandemic Death Toll Keeps Rising

January 31, 2022
By The National Herald
ÌÐÁÑ (ÊÏÍÔÁÑÉÍÇÓ ÃÉÙÑÃÏÓ EUROKNISSI)
A bar in central Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiorgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS – Relaxing COVID-19 health measures in a bid to further spur the economy in Greece has coincided with January likely to be the deadliest month of the panic, on a path to surpass the 2,633 fatalities a month earlier .

There were 2,405 deaths through Jan. 28 and the numbers were due to be updated Jan. 31 with all indications the record will be raised again at the same time health measures were relaxed.

Most of the deaths are still said to be from the Delta Variant that swept the world in 2021, not the more highly-contagious Omicron that did, however, bring a record number of cases and hospitalizations.

Prime Minister Kyriakis Mitsotakis also backed away from a pledge to consider mandatory vaccinations for all which has let anti-vaxxer keep spreading the Coronavirus even faster.

Health officials said most of the deaths were the elderly and unvaccinated and those with underlying or multiple conditions although those over 60 had to get at least a first shot by Jan. 16 or be fined 100 euros ($112) monthly.

“The high number of Omicron cases will affect the high number of vulnerable population segments, especially if they are unvaccinated, and will lead to losses. This is why the very strong recommendation for a third dose of vaccination remains,” Charalambos Gogos, Professor of Pathology at Patra University Medical School, told Kathimerini.

RELATED

Politics
TV Licensing Case Opens with Depositions at Supreme Court

ATHENS - The case of the television stations licensing bid in 2016 opened on Monday with the deposition of businessman Christos Kalogritsas sbefore a Supreme Court (Areios Pagos) investigating magistrate .

Society
Greece’s Unvaccinated Health Care Workers Will Be Fired March 31
Politics
Report: Downing St Parties in Lockdown Were Serious Failures

Top Stories

General News

PLYMOUTH, MI – Karl’s Cabin, 6005 Gotfredson Road in Plymouth, is owned by the Greek-American Poulos family and serves up “homey” favorites, including BBQ ribs, maple-glazed salmon, and even Greek saganaki, in the “cozy, log cabin-style restaurant,” Click on Detroit reported on January 28.

General News

BOSTON – Professor Constantine Arvanitopoulos, who holds the Constantine G Karamanlis Chair in Hellenic and European Studies at The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy and former minister of Education spoke to The National Herald about the crises in Ukraine and the Aegean.

Church

BOSTON – His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios made a pastoral visit to the St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church community in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and celebrated the Divine Liturgy assisted by the presiding priest of the parish Fr.

Culture

Associations

Video

TNH’s Happenings of the Week by Eraklis Diamataris

The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week (Jan 22 – Jan 28) as have been reported at the print and digital editions of TNH and presented by the TNH Editor Eraklis Diamataris.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings