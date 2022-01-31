COVID Restrictions Eased, Greek Pandemic Death Toll Keeps Rising

Economy

ATHENS – Relaxing COVID-19 health measures in a bid to further spur the economy in Greece has coincided with January likely to be the deadliest month of the panic, on a path to surpass the 2,633 fatalities a month earlier .

There were 2,405 deaths through Jan. 28 and the numbers were due to be updated Jan. 31 with all indications the record will be raised again at the same time health measures were relaxed.

Most of the deaths are still said to be from the Delta Variant that swept the world in 2021, not the more highly-contagious Omicron that did, however, bring a record number of cases and hospitalizations.

Prime Minister Kyriakis Mitsotakis also backed away from a pledge to consider mandatory vaccinations for all which has let anti-vaxxer keep spreading the Coronavirus even faster.

Health officials said most of the deaths were the elderly and unvaccinated and those with underlying or multiple conditions although those over 60 had to get at least a first shot by Jan. 16 or be fined 100 euros ($112) monthly.

“The high number of Omicron cases will affect the high number of vulnerable population segments, especially if they are unvaccinated, and will lead to losses. This is why the very strong recommendation for a third dose of vaccination remains,” Charalambos Gogos, Professor of Pathology at Patra University Medical School, told Kathimerini.