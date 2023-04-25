x

April 25, 2023

COVID Pandemic Set Aside, Cyprus Airways Sees Big Spike in Passengers

Cyprus Airplane
NICOSIA – The essential end of COVID-19 pandemic health restrictions to lure tourists has worked on Cyprus – as it did on Greece – with national flag carrier Cyprus Airways reporting a 558 percent increase in passengers in March over the year before.

The announcement said the airline handled 25,899 passengers that month, compared to 3,937 passengers in March 2022 when there were still reservations about the pandemic and opening international flights further.

The airline performed 325 per cent more flights in March, compared to 63 flights in the same month the year before and reported that it’s load factor increased 22 percent, said The Cyprus Mail.

Compared to March 2019, a year before the Coronavirus rocked the world, the airline carried 19 percent more passengers for the same month, indicating a likely big tourist year as well.

“We are continuing to improve our performance, both compared to our results in the same month last year as well as to 2019, before the COVID-19 epidemic,” Cyprus Airways CEO Paul Sies said.

“Such figures fill us with confidence to continue improving our performance, especially with increasing load factors,” he added, optimistic because the airline has just begun operating a summer flight schedule in the spring to handle demand.

At its peak, Cyprus Airways will be flying to 18 destinations with over 60 return flights per week, offering over half a million seats for sale this summer that looks to be a banner period.

“Our summer flights are steadily selling out and we are looking forward to a busy summer serving our customers,” Captain Andreas Georgiou, the airline’s Director of Operations also said.

Sies noted that the airline has also begun operating routes to new destinations Dubai and Cairo and said they are “two important destinations for us as they fit perfectly with our strategic plans to improve Cyprus’ international connectivity.”

In May the airline will further expand connections, going to the European hubs of Milan, Zurich, Prague and Basel with multiple weekly services, he said, as the economy is coming back as well.

Cyprus Airways, resumed operations in 2016. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A319 and two Airbus A320 aircraft, with a network of seven scheduled destinations to Athens, Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Beirut, Tel Aviv, Yerevan and Rhodes, the newspaper said.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

