x

November 26, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 46ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Economy

COVID Lockdowns Pile Up 13.3 Million Pounds of Halloumi on Cyprus

November 26, 2021
By The National Herald
In this photo taken Wednesday Dec. 11, 2019, Cyprus' halloumi cheese is seen roasted on a plate at
In this photo taken Wednesday Dec. 11, 2019, Cyprus' halloumi cheese is seen roasted on a plate at "Riverland" farm in Kampia village near Nicosia, Cyprus. Cyprus' halloumi cheese, with a tradition dating back some five centuries, is the island nation's leading export. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – International lockdowns trying to slow the COVID-19 have left some 6 million kilos (13,3 million pounds) of Cyprus’ prized halloumi cheese, called “white gold” by producers and consumers, in cold storage stockpiles on the island.

Commerce Minister Natas Pilides told the Parliament that the government will use its embassies around the world to help speed exports of the product that’s renowned for its ability to be grilled without melting, like saganaki in Greece.

“Through the foreign ministry, we have contacted all the embassies to help dispose of stocks through bilateral arrangements,” she said, reported Agence France-Presse of the plan to reduce the backlog.

In April, the European Union registered halloumi as a Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) after a seven-year campaign although the Turkish-Cypriot occupied northern third of the island has a variation as well.

While cheesemakers said sales and exports are resuming they are moving fresh stocks instead of trying to sell older cheese to regular clients, fearing that would make prices fall, the report said.

“The option of sending larger quantities to our regular customers in the EU means we would have to bring down prices drastically, leading to a devaluation of the product,” Cyprus Dairy Producers Association official Andreas Andreou told the Financial Mirror newspaper.

In any case, halloumi stocks produced before Oct. 1 cannot carry the EU’s PDO brand, which is why authorities are seeking markets outside the bloc to try to sell off the inventory.

The distinctive salty cheese, which can be eaten fresh or barbequed, earned a record 260 million euros ($290 million) in 2020, with exports of 40,000 tons, a huge jump from 2013 when it brought in less than 76 million euros ($85.77 million.
Despite the pandemic, securing the PDO registration is expected to boost halloumi exports in the longer term with the United Kingdom – the island’s former Colonial ruler – the biggest market, taking in 50 percent of sales.

Cyprus filed a PDO application to the European Commission in July 2014 for the cheese made predominantly from sheep and/or goat’s milk that’s a staple on Cyprus.

RELATED

Society
Cyprus: Pope Will Transfer Migrants to Italy after Visit

NICOSIA — Pope Francis is arranging to transfer a number of migrants to Italy from the east Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus, where he is opening a three-day visit next week, a Cypriot government official said on Thursday.

Society
To Save Christmas, Cyprus Will Screen, Mask Children for COVID
Society
Booster to Be Required in Cyprus for Some Indoor Access

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

General News

A distinguished journalist, close aid/friend to Senator P Sarbanes.

Church

BOSTON – His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston has recently emerged from a ten-day quarantine after contracting COVID – 19, although he was fully vaccinated two doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Society

ATHENS - A gripping photo showing an elderly Greek woman holding her heart in grief and a bag in hand as wildfires roared behind her home on the island of Evia was picked by Time magazine as 2021’s Best Photo and on the cover.

General News

Politics

Video

Beauty of Milos Promoted Through Dior video

ATHENS - The Dior collection for 2022 is inspired by ancient Greece.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings