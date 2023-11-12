COVID-Infected Cat from Cyprus Brought to UK, Worries Over Spread

Society

FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, which cause COVID-19. (Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin/CDC via AP, File)

NICOSIA – A deadly strain of COVID-19 that reportedly killed as many as 8,000 cats on Cyprus was found to be in the United Kingdom in a feline brought from the island, setting off anxiety it could spread among the animal population.

The strain, called F-CoV-23 is technically not linked to COVID-19 but is a strain of coronavirus – more specifically feline infection peritonitis (FIP) which scientists said is a hybrid of a feline and a canine Coronavirus.

Analysis conducted by the University of Edinburgh, the Royal Veterinary College and the Cypriot government found the infected feline in Britain had the same “genetic fingerprint” as 91 percent of infected cats in Cyprus, said CB News. The infected British cat is understood to have developed symptoms in the UK and has been sent for tests and treatment, the report said.