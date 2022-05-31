x

May 31, 2022

COVID-19 Targets Greek Smokers Most, Raises Risk of Death

May 31, 2022
By The National Herald
(AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, FILE).

ATHENS – Smoking is the leading cause of death for men in Greece, accounting for 25 percent fatalities – as well as 7.5 percent for women – and makes the effect of COVID-19 even riskier and deadlier.

The National Public Health Organization (EODY) said smokers are up to 1.4 times more likely to develop severe symptoms from COVID and 2.4 times more likely to be admitted to intensive care, put on ventilators or die.

The data was presented by experts of the Hellenic Cardiological Society and the Hellenic Pulmonary Society marking World No Smoking Day on 31, this time focusing on the effects of cigarettes on the environment.

Society President Stylianos Loukidis said that smoking is just as much as pandemic as COVID – the pandemic has killed nearly 15 million people worldwide in two years, matching that of the effects of smokig.

He also said that the smoking crisis “has lasted for a century, claiming lives, burdening health systems, public health in general and the environment,” with Greece still among the countries with the highest rate of smoking.

