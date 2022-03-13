x

March 13, 2022

COVID-19 So S l o w l y Receding in Greece, Cases Decline

March 13, 2022
By The National Herald
ΣΤΙΓΜΙΟΤΥΠΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ ΚΕΝΤΡΟ ΤΗΣ ΑΘΗΝΑΣ (ΔΗΜΗΤΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΣΩΤΗΡΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos)

ATHENS – The COVID-19 pandemic continues to gradually wane in Greece, although deaths and hospitalizations are coming down less slowly although a vaccination program seems to have worked to slow the Coronavirus.

While rabid anti-vaxxers spread the virus for months and were allowed to do so without being inoculated, there are signs that perhaps the beginning of the end – or that COVID may become a permanent but more controllable disease – is in sight.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said it had confirmed 19,002 cases on March 12, down from 21,260 the day before, along with 39 deaths compared with 49 the day before and 363 patients on ventilators in public hospital Intensive Care Units (ICUs) showing a further slide.

Up to that point there were 2,623,628 confirmed Coronavirus cases, with 26,513 fatalities, but the New Democracy government has continued to ease restrictions, primarily for the vaccinated, with Easter approaching in April.

 

 

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

