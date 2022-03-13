COVID-19 So S l o w l y Receding in Greece, Cases Decline

Society

ATHENS – The COVID-19 pandemic continues to gradually wane in Greece, although deaths and hospitalizations are coming down less slowly although a vaccination program seems to have worked to slow the Coronavirus.

While rabid anti-vaxxers spread the virus for months and were allowed to do so without being inoculated, there are signs that perhaps the beginning of the end – or that COVID may become a permanent but more controllable disease – is in sight.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said it had confirmed 19,002 cases on March 12, down from 21,260 the day before, along with 39 deaths compared with 49 the day before and 363 patients on ventilators in public hospital Intensive Care Units (ICUs) showing a further slide.

Up to that point there were 2,623,628 confirmed Coronavirus cases, with 26,513 fatalities, but the New Democracy government has continued to ease restrictions, primarily for the vaccinated, with Easter approaching in April.