COVID-19 Pandemic Puts Greek Theaters, Performers in the Dark

Arts

ATHENS – The world’s not a stage when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic that’s nearing the start of a third year, the surging Omicron Variant shutting down Greek theaters and concert halls that were just starting to come back.

It’s been an especially cruel time for performers, including musicians and support staff who’ve mostly been out of work and calling for more state support that’s gone to other workers temporarily laid off during lockdowns.

With the dramatic appearance of Omicron toward the end of 2021, many theater performances had to be postponed and then canceled as infections rose among casts and crews not required to be vaccinated.

Theater officials not named told Kathimerini that the next two months, through the end of March, will be especially troublesome for those in the arts professions after the cancelation of planned holiday performances earlier.

Many shows that opened in December were soon forced to bring down the curtains but so far there’s been no word from the Culture Ministry on how performers out of work will be supported by the state.