x

January 10, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 30ºF

ATHENS 52ºF



Arts

COVID-19 Pandemic Puts Greek Theaters, Performers in the Dark

January 10, 2022
By The National Herald
(Photo by GNO/Andreas Simopoulos)
(Photo by GNO/Andreas Simopoulos)

ATHENS – The world’s not a stage when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic that’s nearing the start of a third year, the surging Omicron Variant shutting down Greek theaters and concert halls that were just starting to come back.

It’s been an especially cruel time for performers, including musicians and support staff who’ve mostly been out of work and calling for more state support that’s gone to other workers temporarily laid off during lockdowns.

With the dramatic appearance of Omicron toward the end of 2021, many theater performances had to be postponed and then canceled as infections rose among casts and crews not required to be vaccinated.

Theater officials not named told Kathimerini that the next two months, through the end of March, will be especially troublesome for those in the arts professions after the cancelation of planned holiday performances earlier.

Many shows that opened in December were soon forced to bring down the curtains but so far there’s been no word from the Culture Ministry on how performers out of work will be supported by the state.

RELATED

Culture
Bob Saget, Beloved TV Dad of ‘Full House,’ Dead at 65

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bob Saget, the actor-comedian known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” and as the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” died while on a stand-up tour.

Culture
Artens Seminar on Communication of Culture with Aris Asproulis Begins January 12
Music
Marilyn Bergman, Oscar-winning Composer, Dies at Age 93

Top Stories

General News

DETROIT, MI – Charles “Chuck” Keros, the proprietor of the American Coney Island restaurant, who popularized the famed chili dog by expanding into the suburbs and shopping malls of Detroit, has died, Deadline Detroit reported on January 5.

Associations

NEW YORK – With the COVID pandemic surging in Greece, threatening family health, and being a drag on economic recovery, the vulnerability of children continues.

Church

BOSTON - His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston announces the appointment of Presbytera Maria Drossos as the Director of the Metropolitan’s Office effective January 3rd, 2022.

Church

Church

Video

The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week by Eraklis Diamataris (Video)

The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week (Jan 1 – Jan 8) as have been reported at the print and digital editions of TNH and presented by the TNH Editor Eraklis Diamataris.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings