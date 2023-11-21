Counterattack Launched against Government of Greece and TNH

General News

NEW YORK – A campaign to counter the message conveyed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexandra Papadopoulou, representing the government, to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, regarding information revealed by The National Herald’s article “Concern of Greece about the Course of Archbishop Elpidophoros” (published on November 18), has been launched.

In its report, the National Herald disclosed what Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew announced during the session of the Holy Synod on Thursday, November 15, 2023, regarding the visit and the private discussion with the envoy of the Greek Government, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and former Greek Ambassador to the United States, Alexandra Papadopoulou.

Initially, this campaign took the form of a letter from the President of AHEPA, Savvas Tsivicos, who has long-standing friendly connections with Archbishop Elpidophoros. The letter attacks The National Herald without referring to or questioning the newspaper’s report on the meeting and revelations by Patriarch Bartholomew at the Synod. Simultaneously, Tsivicos requests an audience with the Patriarch to inform and analyze the situation, referring to unnamed individuals who, as he claims, “work behind your back to destroy the Archbishop’s legacy here in the United States. These people promote unfounded accusations and division in the community so they can control our Church.”

The National Herald attempted to contact Tsivicos, but has been unsuccessful as of the time of printing.

Additionally, Tsivicos launches a baseless, trivial attack against our correspondent Theodore Kalmoukos, the author of our original report. It is noted that the letter is written on AHEPA letterhead and signed by Tsivicos as the Supreme President.

Simultaneously, the newspaper “Demokratia” in Athens, in its front-page article on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, considers the message from Greece regarding concern about the course of Archbishop Elpidophoros as a “blatant and clear intervention in Church matters.” It adds that “Mrs. Papadopoulou invokes ‘national reasons’ for which Archbishop Elpidophoros should change his policies because, in her opinion, he operates divisively for the Omogeneia.”

Tsivico’s letter follows:

“November 18, 2023

His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, Archbishop of Constantinople-New Rome

Venerable Patriarchal Church of Saint George

Yavuz Sultan Selim, Dr. Sadık Ahmet Cd. No:19,

34083 Fatih/İstanbul, Türkiye

Your All Holiness:

I hope my letter finds you in good health. An article has come to my attention published in the National Herald by an individual who is opposed to our church, Theodore Kalmoukos. He has attacked our Archbishop and others for merely personal and probably financial reasons. This division must STOP!

I must reiterate that these allegations do not represent what is truly happening in the Greek American Orthodox community in the United States. The suggestion that His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros “divides” the community is far from the truth! On the contrary, he unites our community and our church, in the name of our Ecumenical Patriach!

I speak from personal experience, as Supreme President of the Order of Ahepa, as member of the Archdiocesan Council, a member of Leadership 100, founder of our beloved Bartholmew Foundation and as Finance Chairman of the Metropolis of New Jersey. I deal with church matters daily.

In the last 4 years; under the leadership of His Eminence, we have accomplished extraordinary things. Our Archdiocese is financially sound, our Greek Orthodox Church communities are paying their allocations without any problems, Saint Nicholas at Ground Zero is completed and makes us proud. Hellenic College and Holy Cross school of theology are moving positively forward with increased attendance. Lastly, the pension program for our clergy, for the second year in a row, is financially vibrant as is our support to the mother church. It is also important to note, that His Eminence the Archbishop, has made Greek Education a priority with one million dollars set aside for this vital program!

All these accomplishments do not happen with a leader who divides; they are happening because he inspires and unites!

Your All Holiness, these unfounded allegations are made by mostly the same people since the time of Archbishop Iakovos of blessed memory! As AHEPA Supreme President, as an Archon of the Ecumenical Throne, as a devoted Greek Orthodox Christian, I stand with the Archbishop and continue to work closely with him for the betterment of Orthodoxy, Hellenism and our community here in the USA, as do countless others!

I have asked our Executive Director, Basil Mossaidis, to communicate with your office to coordinate a visit with you on January 13-14, 2024, I am looking forward to visiting with you to discuss in person and in detail the current status of affairs and also analyze why certain people (by name) are working behind your back to destroy the Archbishop’s legacy here in the United States. These individuals promote unfounded allegations and division in the community so they can control our church.

With your blessings,

Savas C. Tsivicos, Archon Kastrinsios

Supreme President.”