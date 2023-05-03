x

May 3, 2023

Costas Picadas Biomes and Homologies Exhibition Opens May 5 in NYC

By The National Herald
Costas Picadas exhibit
The exhibition Biomes and Homologies by Greek-born, New York-based artist Costas Picadas, curated by Dr. Thalia Vrachopoulos, runs May 5-31 at the Tenri Gallery in New York City. (Photo: Courtesy of the Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce)

NEW YORK – The exhibition Biomes and Homologies by Greek-born, New York-based artist Costas Picadas, curated by Dr. Thalia Vrachopoulos, runs May 5-31 at the Tenri Gallery, 43A West 13th Street in Manhattan. The opening reception takes place Friday, May 5, 6-8 PM.

The title of this show speaks to Picadas’ use of the biome motif that informs his paintings and videos while examining the underlying similarities in all things. Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines biomes as “a major ecological community or type of natural organism that adapts as a group.” In creating natural forms as seen under a microscope and in nature with the naked eye, Picadas searches for inherent homologies. Like the descent of the human organs in a body, homology is defined by the scientist G.G. Simpson as a “resemblance due to inheritance from a common ancestry.” Homology is often analogized due to a common function so that, for example a wing of a bird is compared with a forearm of a larger animal. However, Picadas’ search for underlying similarities is more than just an examination of Platonic ideal fundamental forms, it is an acknowledgment of the complexity of life.

From a family of doctors, Picadas, through his works, wants to heal nature, a fact evinced in the use of gauze on his canvasses as a preparatory layer. This is seen in Picadas’ Biome 6 and Biome 7 where the yellow undertones appear to be reflected in the foreground motifs. Picadas’ Biomes series canvas-panels for the Tenri exhibition range in size from small 23×30 inches to 73×60 larger pieces. His curved motifs can be read as organic biomes or biological cells in division and formation as they appear to meet and withdraw. Whereas this phenomenon of coming together and separating in his video projections appears in motion, in his painted works the Biomes appear arrested in various phases of this process. Picadas’ use of color is soft, transparent, layered and bounded by curving line while relating to protozoa or biological cells. His scientific subjects arise from his desire to find the inherent connection in life thus, biological aspects like mitosis as inspired by medical slides, are seen in much of his contemporaneous production both painted and filmed.

More information is available online: https://www.tenri.org/gallery/index.shtml and on the artist’s website: https://www.costaspicadas.com/.

Follow on Instagram: @costaspicadas.

