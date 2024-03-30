x

Costa Navarino Launches an Exclusive Villa Rental Collection

March 30, 2024
By The National Herald
Between Pool
A view from the W Costa Navarino. Photo: Courtesy of Costa Navarino

MESSINIA – Costa Navarino, the sustainably-driven destination in the Mediterranean, expands its offerings with the introduction of a new Villa Rental Collection. Those seeking to immerse into the home-owner experience of Costa Navarino Residences, can select from a range of luxury villas now available to rent, whilst enjoying all the facilities and services the destination has to offer.

Located either a few meters from the beach, or nestled among verdant olive groves, the villas offer breath-taking, unobstructed sea and golf views, and can accommodate up to 10 guests. The properties are designed by renowned Greek architects, following the sustainable development guidelines of Costa Navarino, and based on bioclimatic architecture principles.

Costa Navarino 4-bedroom villa in Valley Greens. Photo: Courtesy of Costa Navarino

The villas offer convenient, single, or two-story spacious living, making them the ideal option for multi-generational holidays, milestone celebrations, and longer stays with family and friends. They are fully managed, offering a hassle-free experience. Guests can enjoy a 1km-long sandy beach overlooking the Ionian Sea, and a multitude of sports activities including four signature golf courses and 17 state-of-the-art courts for tennis, paddle and pickleball. While benefitting from the privacy of their villa, guests can also indulge in an extensive culinary offering of more than 40 dining options and a wide range of recreational activities and authentic experiences, such as astronomy nights, philosophy walks, Messinian picnics and much more.

The villas are available across two neighborhoods within Navarino Dunes, the destination’s first resort area. The Rolling Greens neighborhood features golf-front and unobstructed sea view properties, located amidst lush nature. In addition, the Olive Grove is set among verdant olive groves, affording panoramic sea views.

For more information on Costa Navarino Rental Villas, please visit: www.costanavarino.com/navarinoresidences/villa-rentals/.

About Costa Navarino

Costa Navarino 2-bedroom villa in Valley Greens. Photo: Courtesy of Costa Navarino

Costa Navarino is a sustainably driven destination in the Mediterranean, located in Messinia in the southwest Peloponnese of Greece.  Graced with a breath-taking seaside landscape, this is a region shaped by 4,500 years of history. The Costa Navarino philosophy is driven by a genuine desire to preserve the natural beauty and heritage of Messinia. The destination comprises several distinct sites featuring five-star hotels, luxury private residences, a world-class golf experience, and many year-round activities. Navarino Dunes is home to The  Romanos, a Luxury Collection Resort, The Westin Resort Costa Navarino and Costa Navarino Residences. Navarino Bay is the setting for Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarino, W Costa Navarino and Navarino Agora, a curated marketplace. Both sites have signature golf courses, while at Navarino Hills there are two further signature golf courses.

Costa Navarino Villa in Olive Grove. Photo: Courtesy of Costa Navarino

