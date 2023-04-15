x

April 15, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 77ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

United States

Costa Mesa California’s Best Greek Restaurant is Behind the Gas Station Pumps

April 15, 2023
By The National Herald
My Greek Kitchen in Costa Mesa, California
My Greek Kitchen in Costa Mesa, California. (Photo: Facebook/My Greek Kitchen)

COSTA MESA, California – Well, you won’t get gas if you eat there – but to get to My Greek Kitchen in Costa Mesa, California you’ll have to go past a 24-hour convenience store that has gas pumps on the way, but it will be worth it.

Owner Tasos Lilis – described by Eater Los Angeles as a serial restaurateur because he’s operated so many Greek eateries in the state – just couldn’t retire from the business he’s loved since coming to the United States from Greece.

Instead of stopping work he’s still churning out Greek food so irresistible that people find him, even without signs pointing out the location. And when they get inside they see him waiting with a warm welcome.

He said he picked Costa Mesa because it didn’t have a Greek restaurant and customers have responded to his menu that features Greek staples for cooking like garlic, onions, and Greek olive oil.

“It’s been a joy working here,” Lilis told the news site. “We have great customers and we have maintained personal relationships with them. People call me to say they enjoy the food. That’s the ultimate reward.”

RELATED

United States
Chicago’s Avli Greek Restaurant Teams With Dom’s Kitchen and Market

CHICAGO - Restaurants that survived the COVID-19 pandemic – many of them Greek – are facing competition from supermarkets offering restaurant-style offering, Chicago's Avli eatery partnering with Dom’s Kitchen & Market.

Church
Minister Michael Ford Visits Archbishop Sotirios of Canada
Church
Metropolis of Boston Archon Retreat Focuses on the Beauty of Aghia Sophia

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.