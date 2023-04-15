Costa Mesa California’s Best Greek Restaurant is Behind the Gas Station Pumps

United States

COSTA MESA, California – Well, you won’t get gas if you eat there – but to get to My Greek Kitchen in Costa Mesa, California you’ll have to go past a 24-hour convenience store that has gas pumps on the way, but it will be worth it.

Owner Tasos Lilis – described by Eater Los Angeles as a serial restaurateur because he’s operated so many Greek eateries in the state – just couldn’t retire from the business he’s loved since coming to the United States from Greece.

Instead of stopping work he’s still churning out Greek food so irresistible that people find him, even without signs pointing out the location. And when they get inside they see him waiting with a warm welcome.

He said he picked Costa Mesa because it didn’t have a Greek restaurant and customers have responded to his menu that features Greek staples for cooking like garlic, onions, and Greek olive oil.

“It’s been a joy working here,” Lilis told the news site. “We have great customers and we have maintained personal relationships with them. People call me to say they enjoy the food. That’s the ultimate reward.”