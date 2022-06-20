x

June 20, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 64ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

Society

Coroner Says Two Children Tended by Mother Died from Suffocation

June 20, 2022
By The National Herald
ΑΠΟΛΟΓΙΑ ΤΗΣ 33ΧΡΟΝΗΣ ΠΟΥ ΚΑΤΗΓΟΡΕΙΤΑΙ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΟΛΟΦΟΝΙΑ ΤΗΣ 9ΧΡΟΝΗΣ ΚΟΡΗΣ ΤΗΣ(ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Mother arrested for death of her child is led before a prosecutor. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – With Greece fixed by the saga of how two children in the same family died after their mother denied any wrongdoing, a report by coroners said that suffocation and not natural cases was the reason.

The report by Nikos Karakoukis and Nikos Kalogrias into the mysterious deaths of 3 1/2-year-old Malena and 6-month-old Iris Daskalaki-Pispirigou in Patra, western Greece, was ordered after the death of a third child 9-year-old Georgina in January.

The girls’ mother, Roula Pispirigou, was accused of killing Georgina after an anesthetic drug for cats was found in tissue samples of her daughter who died following a lengthy stay in hospital.

She was arrested in April and has been detained pending trial but her lawyer said she didn’t do it and there was the possibility of a medical error, said Kathimerini, no indication why coroners didn’t catch the cause of death of her two sisters earlier.

Manos Daskalakis, Pirpirigou’s estranged husband, testified to the police and homicide police officers were in Patra to take testimonies from Pispirigou’s parents and other witnesses who live there, the paper said in its report.

RELATED

Politics
Dendias Briefs EU Counterparts on Turkish Provocations

BRUSSELS - Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias briefed his counterparts in the EU Foreign Affairs Council on the escalating Turkish provocations, during their meeting held in Luxembourg on Monday, said Greek diplomatic sources.

Society
Greece Confirms 4,832 New COVID Cases on Monday, 11 Deaths
Politics
Le Pen: Huge Gains in French Parliament a “Seismic Event”

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mission…To Bucharest – A TNH Documentary by Clelia Charissis

When we go on special trips, we travel to each destination with a passion.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings