x

March 19, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 46ºF

United States

Cornell’s Diakomihalis Wins 4th Title; Penn State Wins Again

March 19, 2023
By Associated Press
Donald J. Trump, Pat Glory
Former President Donald J. Trump, left congratulates Princeton wrestler Pat Glory, right, after Glory won the NCAA Wrestling Championship at the 125 lb class, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

TULSA, Okla. — Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis became the fifth Division I wrestler to win four national titles and Penn State won its 10th team title in 12 years on Saturday at the NCAA Division I wrestling championships, with former President Donald Trump in attendance for the evening session.

Trump shook hands and took selfies with fans and greeted several of the national champions. He sat with staff members and U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin. The crowd stood when he went to the arena floor before the night session began with Mullin and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Diakomihalis capped the evening by defeating Ohio State’s Sammy Sasso 4-2 in the 149-pound final. He joined Kyle Dake, Pat Smith, Logan Stieber and Cael Sanderson — Penn State’s coach — as the only four-time champions ever in Division I.

“All those guys are great because they’re different,” Diakomihalis said. “And, you know, my style is different. I might take bits and pieces from each guy, but when you see the final product, it’s its own form.”

Diakomihalis, 23, won national titles in 2018 and 2019. He took an Olympic redshirt year while trying to make Team USA in 2019-20, then couldn’t wrestle in college during the 2020-21 season because the Ivy League cancelled winter sports during the COVID-19 pandemic. He came back to win in 2022 and 2023, and now has bigger goals in mind with the Olympics coming in 2024.

“What I did this weekend is far from the best version of myself,” he said. “And it’s far, far, far from what I need to be an Olympic champion, world champion.”

Penn State ran away with the team title, mathematically clinching before the evening session began. The Nittany Lions finished with 137.5 points. Iowa was second with 82.5 points and Cornell placed third with 76.5.

Two Penn State wrestlers won titles for the third straight season — Penn State’s Carter Starocci at 174 and Aaron Brooks at 184.

Starocci pinned Nebraska’s Mikey Labriola early in the second period. He had defeated Labriola in the Big Ten final and gave him his only two losses of the season. Brooks, the No. 3 seed at 184, defeated top-seeded Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa 7-2.

All didn’t go as planned for Penn State. Third-seeded Vito Arujau of Cornell defeated Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young — a two-time defending champion and an unbeaten No. 1 seed — 10-4 for the title at 133. Bravo-Young had the nation’s longest winning streak at 56 matches.

“The team had a great weekend,” Sanderson said. “A lot of gutsy, great performances. It’s an individual sport as well as a team sport. So as a coach, you’re always — your heart and mind is with the guys that don’t quite reach their goals. But we’ve got a lot to be happy about and proud of.”

Iowa’s Spencer Lee was in the running to win his fourth title before losing in the semifinals to Purdue’s Matt Ramos at 125 on Friday night. Lee medically forfeited out of Saturday’s action and officially finished sixth.

Ramos followed up his stunning upset by facing Princeton’s Pat Glory, the unbeaten No. 2 seed who was the runner-up in the class last year. Glory won 3-1 to claim Princeton’s first national title since 1951.

Glory expected a battle from Ramos.

“Not everybody goes off and knocks off Spencer Lee like that,” Glory said. “It takes cojones, and I knew he would have the same mentality coming into the match. I knew it was going to be dogfight. And I knew it was going to be one opportunity and I needed to capitalize and I knew I was going to be ready for it when it came.”

In other finals, at 141, Northern Colorado’s Andrew Alirez defeated Iowa’s Real Woods 6-4 in a matchup of unbeatens. There was a long delay to sort out a series of moves in the second period, and the challenge by Northern Colorado paid off. It gave Alirez four points for a near fall instead of two and it pushed his lead to 6-2. He went on to claim his school’s first national title since 1962.

At 157, North Carolina’s Austin O’Connor won his second national title with a 6-2 win over Penn State true freshman Levi Haines. O’Connor, who won at 149 in 2021, is now a five-time All-American. O’Connor got on the board with an escape early in the third, then scored two takedowns to take command.

At 165, Missouri’s Keegan O’Toole repeated by defeating Iowa State’s David Carr, 8-2. The second-seeded O’Toole avenged two losses to Carr this season by dominating the third period to pull away. Carr, the champ at 157 in 2021, was unbeaten and the No. 1 seed this season.

At 197, Pitt’s Nino Bonaccorsi, the No. 1 seed, finished an unbeaten season by defeating South Dakota State’s Tanner Sloan 5-3. Sloan, the No. 7 seed, took a 2-0 lead on a takedown in the first period. Bonaccorsi took a 4-3 lead on a takedown in the final minute to take the lead for good. Bonaccorsi lost to Oklahoma State’s A.J. Ferrari in the 197 final in 2021.

And at 285, Michigan’s Mason Parris completed an unbeaten season with a 5-1 win over Penn State’s Greg Kerkvliet, the No. 3 seed. Parris and Kerkvliet had previously split six college matchups. Parris lost to Minnesota’s Gable Steveson in the final in 2021.

 

RELATED

General News
Pope Promotes ‘Humanitarian Corridors’ for Asylum-seekers

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis met Saturday with thousands of refugees and charity groups hosting them in Italy as he sought to promote legal migration routes to Europe as an alternative to smuggling operations that he said have turned the Mediterranean Sea into a "cemetery.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS
In Chicago Mayor’s Race, 2 Hopefuls Reflect Democrats’ Split
General News
50 Wealthiest Greeks in America (40-31): An Annual TNH Edition of Our Community’s Top Achievers

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.