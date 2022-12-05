x

December 5, 2022

Copper River Technologies Joins Dispel Partner Program

December 5, 2022
By Associated Press
Dispel's logo

WASHINGTON – Dispel announced today that Copper River Technologies had joined its Partner Program. This development allows Copper River Technologies to deliver and sustain capabilities from both Dispel’s Remote Access Systems and Mission Systems product lines.

“With the never-ending increase and adaptations of cyber-attacks, agencies must prioritize cybersecurity and safety measures,” said Bill Halladay, President of Copper River Technologies. “I am confident that our partnership with Dispel will provide Government agencies with a competitive edge and advantage in the continuous effort for faster remote access that exceeds cyber security standards.”

Capping a year that saw Dispel’s in-house operations team install Moving Target Defense-based remote access systems across over 2,000 miles of canals, the addition of Copper River Technologies to the Partner Program helps Dispel solve a critical scalability puzzle. “No one likes to be last in Critical Infrastructure or Defense,” said Ian Schmertzler, Dispel’s President and co-founder. “Target procurement timeframes are tight and, once the order comes in, you are lucky if you get months to deploy across the entire buying organization. So, to serve these sectors at their target tempo, we need to team up with competent firms who can field skilled, appropriately badged personnel across hundreds of facilities at a time. We have worked with Copper River before, and we are glad to have them join the Program.”

About Dispel

Dispel is the world’s largest developer and operator of Moving Target Defense-based remote access and communications platforms. With operations in Austin, New York, Washington DC, and Tokyo Dispel provides global services for government, manufacturing, and utilities. To learn more, visit https://www.dispel.com

About Copper River Technologies

Copper River Technologies, LLC empowers Public Sector and Enterprise organizations to reimagine the possibilities of their IT infrastructure. Our expertise in emerging technologies allows us to design and deliver leading-edge products and services that transform traditional, legacy networks into modern, secure, and resilient IT architectures. As a Federally recognized, Alaskan Tribal-Owned, 8(a) Certified Entity, our clients benefit from our unique, cost-effective procurement advantages which enable timely fulfillment of any IT requirement. Our proven expertise in implementing advanced solutions in Cyber Security, Cloud, Mobility, and Enterprise Architecture is why our clients depend on us to design and deliver innovative, secure, and scalable IT networks.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

Mission…To Tunisia Part 2 – A TNH Documentary by Clelia Charissis (Video)

The coveted exotic beauty of Tunisia is revealed by the 2nd episode of our Mission…To Tunisia – A TNH Documentary.

