x

September 27, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.96 USD

NYC 64ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

SPORTS

Convincing Greece puts three past Northern Ireland Greece won its Nations

September 27, 2022
By The National Herald
Greece Northern Ireland Nations League Soccer
Players celebrate after Greece's Petros Mantalos scored his sides third goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Greece and Northern Ireland at Georgios Kamaras Stadium, in Athens, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.( AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

League third division group in style, Greece beating Northern Ireland 3-1 in Athens on Tuesday to collect 15 points from six games. National team wins its group and gets promoted to the Nations League second division

In front of some 10,000 fans at the Georgios Kamaras Stadium of Rizoupoli, the players of Gustavo Poyet showed resolve and determination three days after the 1-0 loss to Cyprus.

Dimitris Pelkas opened the score on the 14th minute, but Shayne Lavery equalized for the visitors just four minutes later, leading the two times to the locker rooms with a 1-1 half-time result.

However in the second half Greece was considerably better and offered fans a well-crafted goal that put Giorgos Massouras on the scoresheet 10 minutes after the break.

Then Petros Mantalos produced a stunning goal with a long-range swerver that was the highlight of the game, on the 80th minute.

Greece will not be in the World Cup this November, but it will have the sweet taste of promotion to the second tier of the Nations League where it will face considerably better opponents.

Source: ekathimerini

RELATED

SPORTS
NY Pancyprian Freedoms Push Past Suffolk County FC in Second Game of Season

The threat of lightning was no match for the NY Pancyprian Freedoms on Sunday, September 25th, as a comfortable four goal first half was more than enough to beat Suffolk County FC 4-0 at Belson Stadium, St.

Cyprus
Nations League: Historic win for Cyprus over Greece
SPORTS
After 11 rounds of the shootout the Greek American NY advance to the second round of the Lamar Hunt Open Cup 2023

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Bam! NASA Spacecraft Crashes Into Asteroid in Defense Test

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings