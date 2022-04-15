Conviction Urged of Man Accused of Molesting Daughter’s Playmates

Society

THESSALONIKI – A Greek prosecutor recommended a guilty verdict for a 48-year-old man charged with sexually abusing four his daughter’s friends who came over to play, aged 6 to 12 at the time.

His name wasn’t given but Kathimerini said the indictment alleges that the acts were ongoing from 2015-19 in a suburb of Thessaloniki, Greece’s second-largest city although he denied any wrongdoing in any case.

The victims were said to have given detailed and graphic testimony of what was said to have happened to them, a preliminary investigation said, although for some acts not described with of them only misdemeanors were pushed.

The criminal investigation started in September 2020, after a lawsuit filed by the mother of one of the minors and in 2021 the man was taken before an investigative magistrate and put into pre-trial detention, still being held.