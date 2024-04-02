x

April 2, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Society

Convicted Rapist of 12-Year-Old-Girl in Athens Gets Life Jail Sentence

April 2, 2024
By The National Herald
[368438] ΑΠΟΦΑΣΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΔΙΚΗ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΥΠΟΘΕΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΜΑΣΤΡΟΠΕΙΑΣ ΚΑΙ ΒΙΑΣΜΟΥ ΤΗΣ 12ΧΡΟΝΗΣ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΚΟΛΩΝΟ (ΚΩΣΤΑΣ ΤΖΟΥΜΑΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Verdict in the trial of the pimping and rape case of the 12-year-old girl from Kolonos, Monday April 1, 2024. (KOSTAS TZOUMAS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS –  A 55-year-old Greek seaman convicted of raping a 12-year-old girl and pimping her out was sentenced to life in jail with additional temporary sentences in a case that shocked society after reports that 213 men responded to ads to have sex with her.

A court gave Ilias Michos cumulative sentences totaling 41 years before consolidation for crimes including exploiting the girl in the summer of 2022 in the working-class neighborhood of Kolonos in the Greek capital.

Those included child pornography, which carries a 12-year term and a 3-year sentence for unlawful possession of firearms. He had confessed to having sex with her but said it wasn’t rape although she under the legal age of consent.

The court also served the child’s mother with a 20-month sentence for a misdemeanor charge of blackmail after she was acquitted of pimping her daughter although a prosecutor said the evidence was overwhelming against her.

A prosecutor had also recommended that Michos be cleared of rape although he admitted it, no explanation given. Another 15 people who arranged meetings with her were given Another defendant, Ioannis Sofianidis, 42, also reportedly confessed to having sex with the girl but denied it was rape and that he gave money to the child and not to Michos. The leniency recommendation for Michos was rejected by the court.

Thousands of people had protested in Kolonos after the prosecutor said Michos should be acquitted for rape despite the confession and the anger reverberated in Parliament where the major rival SYRIZA party said the New Democracy government encouraged impunity.

The mother burst into tears on hearing the verdict and she was also acquitted of a pimping charge by a 4-3 vote and found guilty only of blackmail, which is only a misdemeanor in Greece, not a felony.

Michos was also convicted by the same 5-2 vote of exploiting a minor under the age of 14, unanimously found guilty of child pornography, and convicted of pimping by a 4-3 vote, guilty of illegal possession of weapons but acquitted of trafficking a minor.

A third defendant identified only as Michalis was found guilty of pimping and child pornography but acquitted of sexually molesting a minor, no reason given why he wasn’t named as he was convicted.

While the case was being investigated, prosecutors said there was evidence against the mother including that payments were made to her account by “clients” who wanted to have sex with the girl and that Michos booked appointments through the Internet.

According to reports at the time, the child also sent messages to Michos instructing him to give “the money to my mother,” as the sensational nature of the cases stirred a media frenzy and outrage in the country although few names were released.

The verdict against Michos was by a 5-2 vote, unlike American courts which require a unanimous decision. The mother burst into tears on hearing the verdict and was also acquitted of a pimping charge by a 4-3 vote and found guilty only of blackmail, which is only a misdemeanor in Greece, not a felony.

Michos was also convicted by the same 5-2 vote of exploiting a minor under the age of 14, unanimously found guilty of child pornography, and convicted of pimping by a 4-3 vote, guilty of illegal possession of weapons but acquitted of trafficking a minor.

A third defendant identified only as Michalis was found guilty of pimping and child pornography but acquitted of sexually molesting a minor, no reason given why he wasn’t named as he was convicted.

RELATED

Economy
Going Greek: More Consumers in Greece Buy Domestic, Generic Brands

ATHENS - Responding to inflation and supermarket prices rising out of reach many Greeks and households have turned toward buying generic store brands but also Greek products instead of those from international conglomerates.

Society
Woman Stabbed to Death by Ex-Boyfriend Outside Athens Police Station
Economy
Under Chinese Management, Record Turnover, Profits for Piraeus’ Port

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Lazaros Theodorakopoulos Produces, Stars in ‘Night Just Before the Forest’

NEW YORK – Lazaros Theodorakopoulos produces and stars in the tour-de-force solo play, ‘Night Just Before the Forest’ by the acclaimed French playwright Bernard-Marie Koltès, translated by Timothy Johns.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois man charged with killing four people and injuring seven others by stabbing, beating and driving over them is expected back in court on Tuesday.

SINGAPORE (AP) — Joseph Schooling, who beat Michael Phelps in the 100-meter butterfly to win Singapore's first and only Olympic gold medal at Rio de Janeiro in 2016, announced his retirement on Tuesday.

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An apparent Israeli airstrike killed seven aid workers with World Central Kitchen, leading the charity to suspend delivery Tuesday of vital food aid to Gaza, where Israel’s offensive has pushed hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to the brink of starvation.

ATHENS -  A 55-year-old Greek seaman convicted of raping a 12-year-old girl and pimping her out was sentenced to life in jail with additional temporary sentences in a case that shocked society after reports that 213 men responded to ads to have sex with her.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.