Convicted Rapist of 12-Year-Old-Girl in Athens Gets Life Jail Sentence

Verdict in the trial of the pimping and rape case of the 12-year-old girl from Kolonos, Monday April 1, 2024. (KOSTAS TZOUMAS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – A 55-year-old Greek seaman convicted of raping a 12-year-old girl and pimping her out was sentenced to life in jail with additional temporary sentences in a case that shocked society after reports that 213 men responded to ads to have sex with her.

A court gave Ilias Michos cumulative sentences totaling 41 years before consolidation for crimes including exploiting the girl in the summer of 2022 in the working-class neighborhood of Kolonos in the Greek capital.

Those included child pornography, which carries a 12-year term and a 3-year sentence for unlawful possession of firearms. He had confessed to having sex with her but said it wasn’t rape although she under the legal age of consent.

The court also served the child’s mother with a 20-month sentence for a misdemeanor charge of blackmail after she was acquitted of pimping her daughter although a prosecutor said the evidence was overwhelming against her.

A prosecutor had also recommended that Michos be cleared of rape although he admitted it, no explanation given. Another 15 people who arranged meetings with her were given Another defendant, Ioannis Sofianidis, 42, also reportedly confessed to having sex with the girl but denied it was rape and that he gave money to the child and not to Michos. The leniency recommendation for Michos was rejected by the court.

Thousands of people had protested in Kolonos after the prosecutor said Michos should be acquitted for rape despite the confession and the anger reverberated in Parliament where the major rival SYRIZA party said the New Democracy government encouraged impunity.

The mother burst into tears on hearing the verdict and she was also acquitted of a pimping charge by a 4-3 vote and found guilty only of blackmail, which is only a misdemeanor in Greece, not a felony.

Michos was also convicted by the same 5-2 vote of exploiting a minor under the age of 14, unanimously found guilty of child pornography, and convicted of pimping by a 4-3 vote, guilty of illegal possession of weapons but acquitted of trafficking a minor.

A third defendant identified only as Michalis was found guilty of pimping and child pornography but acquitted of sexually molesting a minor, no reason given why he wasn’t named as he was convicted.

While the case was being investigated, prosecutors said there was evidence against the mother including that payments were made to her account by “clients” who wanted to have sex with the girl and that Michos booked appointments through the Internet.

According to reports at the time, the child also sent messages to Michos instructing him to give “the money to my mother,” as the sensational nature of the cases stirred a media frenzy and outrage in the country although few names were released.

