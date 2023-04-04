x

April 4, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 59ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Help Wanted

CONTENT MANAGER FOR ITS ENGLISH-LANGUAGE WEBSITE

April 4, 2023
THE NATIONAL HERALD
THE NATIONAL HERALD

The National Herald is seeking a CONTENT MANAGER for its English-language website (www.thenationalherald.com) in its Athens office. Excellent knowledge of the English language a must. Send resumes to e-mail: [email protected] .com, or call 210.3614.598.

RELATED

Help Wanted
Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus: PA of Ambassador

Η Πρεσβεία της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας στην Ουάσιγκτον (2211 R street NW, Washington DC 20008), δέχεται αιτήσεις για μία θέση ιδιαιτέρας γραμματέως πρέσβη με όρους επιτόπιου προσωπικού για πλήρη απασχόληση.

Help Wanted
Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus: Clerk/Typist
Help Wanted
HELP WANTED:HOUSEKEEPER

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.