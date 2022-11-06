Consumers Give Vote of Confidence to the “Household Basket”

Society

ATHENS – Consumers gave a vote of confidence to the “household basket” in the first days of the measure’s implementation.

“The support of consumers in the first days is impressive and indeed the prices are comparatively better and will be even better as a result of competition. People are supporting the measures and buying the products included in the ‘household basket’ and as a result the prices are starting to fall, because that is what the consumer is most interested in.”

Since the first implementation of the measure, the interest of the consumer public has been very high, both in the stores of the supermarket chains and on the platform https://e-katanalotis.gov.gr/householdBasket where the price lists for more than 50 products have been posted.