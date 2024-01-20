Consulate General of Greece in Chicago Hosts Holocaust Remembrance Day Event TNH Staff

Events

The Consulate General of Greece in Chicago hosts the 2024 Holocaust Remembrance Day - Greek Society, Greek Jews, and Surviving the Holocaust on January 30 at the University of Illinois, Chicago. Photo: Jewish Museum of Greece / Courtesy of Consulate General of Greece in Chicago

CHICAGO – The Consulate General of Greece in Chicago hosts the 2024 Holocaust Remembrance Day – ‘Greek Society, Greek Jews, and Surviving the Holocaust’ with Professor Nicholas Doumanis, Chair in Hellenic Studies at the University of Illinois, Chicago (UIC) and the students of the Hellenic American Academy, on Tuesday, January 30, 4 PM Central Time, at the UIC Institute for the Humanities, Behavioral Sciences Building, 1007 W Harrison Street, Suite 153.

This important event commemorating the victims who perished in the Holocaust and honoring the survivors will also highlight the rich history of the Greek Jews.

Professor Doumanis teaches world history and specializes in modern European history, mainly southern Europe and particularly Greece, according to his biography on the UIC website. He is also interested in the history of the modern Greek diaspora. His most recent book, The Edinburgh History of the Greeks, the 20th and early 21st Centuries: Global Perspectives (Edinburgh University Press), which he co-authored with Emeritus Professor Antonis Liakos of the University of Athens, was published in April 2023. In keeping with his interest in world history, Doumanis is currently writing a history of the eastern Mediterranean since the Palaeolithic, which will be published in Wiley Blackwell’s ‘History of the World’ series.