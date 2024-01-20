x

January 20, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 27ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

Events

Consulate General of Greece in Chicago Hosts Holocaust Remembrance Day Event TNH Staff

January 20, 2024
By The National Herald
HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE DAY in Chicago
The Consulate General of Greece in Chicago hosts the 2024 Holocaust Remembrance Day - Greek Society, Greek Jews, and Surviving the Holocaust on January 30 at the University of Illinois, Chicago. Photo: Jewish Museum of Greece / Courtesy of Consulate General of Greece in Chicago

CHICAGO – The Consulate General of Greece in Chicago hosts the 2024 Holocaust Remembrance Day – ‘Greek Society, Greek Jews, and Surviving the Holocaust’ with Professor Nicholas Doumanis, Chair in Hellenic Studies at the University of Illinois, Chicago (UIC) and the students of the Hellenic American Academy, on Tuesday, January 30, 4 PM Central Time, at the UIC Institute for the Humanities, Behavioral Sciences Building, 1007 W Harrison Street, Suite 153.

This important event commemorating the victims who perished in the Holocaust and honoring the survivors will also highlight the rich history of the Greek Jews.

Professor Doumanis teaches world history and specializes in modern European history, mainly southern Europe and particularly Greece, according to his biography on the UIC website. He is also interested in the history of the modern Greek diaspora. His most recent book, The Edinburgh History of the Greeks, the 20th and early 21st Centuries: Global Perspectives (Edinburgh University Press), which he co-authored with Emeritus Professor Antonis Liakos of the University of Athens, was published in April 2023. In keeping with his interest in world history, Doumanis is currently writing a history of the eastern Mediterranean since the Palaeolithic, which will be published in Wiley Blackwell’s ‘History of the World’ series.

RELATED

General News
Judge Dismisses Juror Who Compared CT Missing Mom Case to the ‘Gone Girl’ Plot

A judge on Friday dismissed a juror in the trial of a Connecticut woman accused of helping her boyfriend cover up the murder of his estranged wife, after the panelist likened the case to the novel and movie “Gone Girl.

United States
THI/TNH Takeover – Patricia Stevens
United States
Yale’s Hellenic Studies Program Hosts Populism in Power Discussion via Zoom

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Donald Trump Goes from Calm to Indignant in Newly Released Deposition Video of Civil Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — Months before Donald Trump’s defiant turn as a witness at his New York civil fraud trial, the former president came face-to-face with the state attorney general who is suing him when he sat for a deposition last year at her Manhattan office.

ATHENS - A fire broke out at 6:00 on Saturday morning in a ground-floor building used as a storage space in the yard of the government headquarters at the Maximos Mansion.

ATHENS - An appeal to people over 60 years of age or members of a vulnerable group to get vaccinated for Covid-19 was made by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a post on X (former Twitter) on Friday.

ATHENS - SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis proposed to deputies at a work meeting on Friday that they jointly formulate the outlines of a 'National Plan for the Greek Dream'.

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — An Israeli strike on the Syrian capital on Saturday destroyed a building used by the Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, killing at least four Iranians, Syrian and Iranian state media reported.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.