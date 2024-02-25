Consulate General of Greece Hosts Mariupol & Odesa: Stories of Resistance Exhibit (Vid)

VIDEO

Some of the photos on display in the exhibition Mariupol and Odesa: Stories of Resistance, which runs through March 15 at the Consulate General of Greece in New York. Photo: Eleni Sakellis

NEW YORK – The exclusive photo exhibition Mariupol & Odesa: Stories of Resistance opened at the Consulate General of Greece in New York with a reception on February 22, just two days ahead of the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

The exhibition is organized by the Union of Greeks of Ukraine in Greece and the Federation of Greek Societies of Ukraine and held under the auspices of the Consulate General of Greece in New York and the Consulate General of Ukraine in New York.

Featuring impressive photos of the cities so closely associated with the Greeks of Ukraine, the exhibition which is on view at the Consulate through March 15, highlights the devastation and the continuing struggle of the Ukrainian people. The 40 works on display are by renowned photographers from Mariupol, Victor Dedov (deceased), Olena Sugak, Alina Komarova, Serhiy Makarov, Anzhela Bilodid, Lev Sandalov, and Maksym Sahaidak (deceased), and Oleksandr Sinelnikov from Odesa.

Svitlana Petropoulou, Director of Public Diplomacy Department Union of the Greeks of Ukraine in Greece, gave the welcoming remarks and served as MC for the event. She thanked the sponsors of the exhibition and everyone for attending and for their continuing support of Ukraine. “This exhibition is dedicated to the heroic resistance to Russia’s armed aggression in the two Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Odesa, the largest historical centers of Hellenism in Ukraine,” Petropoulou said.

Consul General of Greece in New York Ambassador Dinos Konstantinou, in his remarks, acknowledged his counterparts who were present including those from Austria, Sweden, Estonia, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Turkey, as well as Permanent Representative of Greece to the United Nations Ambassador Evangelos Sekeris and Special Envoy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic for Ukraine Spyridon Lambridis. He also noted the organizes of the exhibition, especially Svitlana Petropoulou and Nina Plechak, for their efforts.

Konstantinou noted that second anniversary of the start of the war in Ukraine “is a moment to reflect, to honor the resilience of the Ukrainian people and to acknowledge the atrocities inflicted upon them by the Russian aggressors.”

“Amid the chaos and destruction, the spirit of Ukraine remains unbroken,” he said. “The Ukrainians, women and men, are an inspiration to all democratic citizens in Europe because standing alongside Ukraine is for us a matter of principle.”

“We Greeks are also on Ukraine’s side because our peoples are linked by longstanding historical ties, citizens of Greek origin have lived peacefully for millennia on the shores of the Black Sea,” Konstantinou noted, pointing out that the city of Mariupol, has a Greek name and many of its citizens are of Greek descent, while Odesa is the birthplace of the Filiki Eteria, the Society of Friends, which initiated the Greek War of Independence in 1821.

“Let us honor the memory of those who have lost their lives in this senseless conflict and recommit ourselves to the cause of peace,” he said. “Together we can and must build a better future for Ukraine and all humanity.”

Special Envoy Lambridis, in his remarks quoted Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Greece’s support for Ukraine: “We have always been on the right side of history.” Having just attended the conference in Athens for the reconstruction of Ukraine, Lambidis noted the great interest in helping and investing in Ukraine, “people will be coming to Ukraine and together we will prevail because justice is with us,” he said. “‘Slava Ukraini’ (Glory to Ukraine).”

Natalia Musienko, Consul of Ukraine for Culture and Public Diplomacy at the Consulate General of Ukraine in New York, thanked all those present, especially the diplomats, representatives of the various consulates, and Special Envoy Lambridis. “I hope that all of you here continue to stand with Ukraine, ‘Slava Ukraini,’” she said.

Nina Plechak, Vice President of both the Union of Greeks of Ukraine in Greece and the Federation of Greek Societies of Ukraine, noted that the unique culture of the Greeks of Ukraine “is now under the threat of extinction due to the Russian invasion.”

She said that “before the full scale war, more than 91,000 ethnic Greeks lived in Ukraine… During the two-year full-scale Russian aggression, 44 of the 48 Greek villages in Ukraine were occupied by Russian troops, Mariupol, the center of Hellenism in Ukraine, was destroyed by 95%, the city of Odesa which has historical and strategic significance is constantly attacked by the enemy.”

Plechak pointed out that the ongoing war “causes damage and devastating destruction to the civil infrastructure, cultural and religious sites” and noted that “the photo exhibition demonstrates the Russian crimes against civilians, children, and military prisoners as well as international humanitarian law and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Plechack then expressed her gratitude to the Consulate General of Greece and of Ukraine and presented Konstantinou and Musienko each with a commemorative gift.

A video presentation highlighted the ongoing struggles and the heroism of the people of Ukraine.

A moving musical program followed by the sisters Uliana and Kalyna Leshchuk who both played Ukraine’s national instrument, the bandura, and sang, honoring their culture and homeland with their skillful performance of two songs.

The catering for the event was by MishMash.

Mariupol & Odesa: Stories of Resistance is on view through March 15, Monday-Friday, 9 AM-2:30 PM, at the Consulate General of Greece in New York, 69 East 79th Street in Now York City. Admission is free.