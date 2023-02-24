Consulate General of Greece Hosts Event Celebrating ‘Maestro’, March 15

United States

The Consulate General of Greece in New York hosts an event on March 15 celebrating ‘Maestro’ which received the first ever exclusive global distribution deal for a Greek scripted television series on Netflix. (Photo: Courtesy of the Consulate General of Greece in New York)

NEW YORK – Greek-Americans in the New York Tri-State area are invited to celebrate ‘Maestro’, which received the first ever exclusive global distribution deal for a Greek scripted television series on Netflix, at an event hosted by the Consulate General of Greece in New York on Wednesday, March 15, 6:30 PM, at the Chiotes Hall of the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity, 337 East 74th Street in New York City.

The event will acknowledge the success of Mega TV’s acclaimed Greek television series, Maestro, with a screening of the series teaser, followed by a Q&A with the creator and star Christoforos Papakaliatis, and a cocktail reception.

Space is limited, RSVP online: https://capitallink.com/maestro/.

The series is set in Greece on the island of Paxos and centers around the main character, a musician, Orestis, who is invited to the small island after the pandemic to produce a music festival with the locals. He is soon confronted by the closed society of the island and finds himself involved in an unexpected love story. Besides the creator and star Papakaliatis, the cast includes Haris Alexiou, Maria Kavoyianni, Fanis Mouratidis, Marisa Triantafyllidou, Giannis Tsortekis, Antinoos Albanis, Stefania Goulioti, Klelia Andriolatou, Orestis Halkias, and Giorgos Benos.

‘Maestro’ aka ‘Maestro in Blue’ will launch worldwide on Friday, March 17, on Netflix.

