Consul Dimitris Papageorgiou Leaves the Consulate General of Greece in New York

General News

The outgoing Consul of Greece in New York Dimitris Papageorgiou visited the offices of The National Herald to bid farewell to co-editor/publisher Eraklis Diamataris and Advisor to the publishers Antonis H. Diamataris. Photo: TNH Staff

NEW YORK – Consul Dimitrios Papageorgiou has left the Consulate General of Greece in New York since his term ended January 31.

According to information obtained by The National Herald, Papageorgiou is taking up the post of diplomatic advisor to the official opposition, returning to Athens, after two and a half years in New York.

Papageorgiou was assigned to the Consulate General of Greece in New York in September 2021, in a transitional period, in the midst of the gradual lifting of the restrictions during the pandemic. At that time, he worked with then-Consul General Dr. Konstantinos Koutras, while from the fall of 2022, he worked with current Consul General Dinos Konstantinou.

During his tenure, he consistently oversaw the efforts to improve the services and the dealings with the Greek-American community, while he was present at community events throughout New York and the wider Tri-State Area. At the same time, he contributed to the Consulate General in dealing with the process of voting for the two rounds of national elections, in May and June 2023, when Greeks abroad also voted for the first time from their place of residence.

On January 29, the outgoing consul organized a closed farewell event for his colleagues at the Consulate General, expressing thanks for their cooperation.

Papageorgiou also visited the offices of The National Herald to bid farewell to advisor to the publishers Antonis H. Diamataris, co-editor/publisher Eraklis Diamataris, and the staff who wished him all the best in his future endeavors.

At press time, the date when Papageorgiou’s successor will take office had not yet been announced.