Construction Permit for Athens Riviera Tower Now Issued

ATHENS – A permit has been issued for the construction of the Riviera Tower, the tallest building in Greece, to be erected at the Ellinikon in coastal Athens by Lamda Development, it was reported on Saturday.

The building permit for the 200m skyscraper was a particularly complex process, noted the company in its announcement, as a large number of special approvals was required, such as from the Civil Aviation Authority, the Central Council of Architecture, the Hellenic Fire Service Headquarters, among others. More than 1,900 special architectural and other designs were also required, it was added.

Other authorities participating in this process include the Ministry of Environment & Energy and the General Secretariat of Spatial Planning & Urban Environment, the Ministry of Development, the Ellinikon Office, the Directorate of Architecture, Building Regulations & Licensing (DAOKA), the Central Council of Architecture (KESA), the Technical Chamber of Greece, the Ministry of Climate Crisis & Civil Protection with the Hellenic Fire Brigade Headquarters, the Ministry of Infrastructure & Transport and the General Secretariat of Infrastructure, the Civil Aviation Authority and the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator (DEDDIE).