Construction of 2nd Drone to be Signed on Thursday; Financed by Finance Ministry

THESSALONIKI – A memorandum of cooperation for the financing of the construction of a new drone, between the Hellenic Aerospace Industry (EAV), the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, the Democritus University of Thrace, the University of Thessaly and the University of Patras, for the design and industrial production of a new unmanned aerial vehicle, will be signed on Thursday at 14:00, at an event to be held at the Ministry of Finance. The signing ceremony of the memorandum will be attended by Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, the Minister of National Defence Nikos Panagiotopoulos, the chief of EAV and the rectory authorities of the four universities.

The finance ministry proceeded with the financing of a second, more complex unmanned aerial vehicle (drone), making use of the work that has been done and the know-how acquired from the “Archytas” programme for the research, development and industrial production of the first Autonomous Multi-Purpose Aerial Vehicle by entities in the wider public sector.

According to the relevant announcement, the finance ministry, as the main shareholder of EAV, wishing to contribute to the further development of domestic know-how in innovative sectors, in order to strengthen the competitiveness of the company and the country as a whole, decided to support and finance another important programme, which is expected to bring multiple benefits for the entities involved and, more broadly, for the scientific community, the Greek economy and Greece as a whole.