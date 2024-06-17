Constantine Iordanou, Cypriot Businessman and Philanthropist, Has Died

General News

NEW YORK – Constantine Iordanou, the well-known Cypriot businessman, passed away on June 16 due to a heart attack. He was 71.

The sad announcement was made on social media by his daughter Alexandra Iordanou Allery and an outpouring of sympathy and condolences followed.

The Federation of Cypriot-American Organizations made the following statement via social media: “Constantine (Dinos) Iordanou, a beloved pillar of the Greek Cypriot American community, unexpectedly passed away on June 16, 2024, leaving behind a community in mourning for a truly unique individual. We are deeply saddened by the loss of a devoted family man, an outstanding businessman, and a generous philanthropist. Dinos embodied the highest moral values, serving as an authentic leader who was inspired by his example. His unwavering commitment to the values and ideals of our proud heritage will be deeply missed. Dinos will forever hold a special place in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. While his physical presence may no longer be with us, Dino’s spirit will live on in the memories and the impact he’s made in our community. May Dino’s soul rest in peace, and may his memory continue to inspire us. Dinos left us far too soon and will be deeply missed but never forgotten. Our heartfelt condolences to his loving wife, Marianne, his three daughters, and his entire family.”

Iordanou was honored as the 2024 Executive of the Year at the Hellenic-American Association for Professionals in Finance (HABA) Annual Gala on June 5 in New York City. The sold-out event highlighted Iordanou’s impressive career and also his commitment to the community and justice for Cyprus.

The Officers and Directors of HABA also released a statement via email: “We are deeply saddened to inform you of the passing of our 2024 Executive of the Year honoree, Mr. Dinos Iordanou. He was an exceptional business executive that reached the pinnacle of the American business pantheon. However, his life and memory is defined by his love for family, fellow humans, Cyprus and Greece. The soaring words that he shared with us at the HABA event invoked our collective ancient roots and culminated in love for neighbor as ourselves.We extend our condolences to his wife Marianne, his daughters, his mother Ifigenia and the extended Iordanou family. May his memory be eternal.”

Constantine Iordanou was Chairman of Vantage Group, a Bermuda registered company that provides specialty re/insurance through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Previously he served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Arch Capital Group Inc. [Retired September 2019]. Prior to joining Arch as one of its founders, Iordanou served in various capacities for Zurich Financial Services and its affiliates, including as Senior Executive Vice President of group operations and business development, President of American Specialties, and Chief Executive Officer of Zurich American and Chief Executive Officer of Zurich North America. Prior to joining Zurich, he served as President of the commercial casualty division and Chief Executive Officer of national liability and fire of the Berkshire Hathaway Group and CEO of Columbia Insurance Company. He started his career with American International Group where he served as Senior Vice President of American House Insurance Company and also became a member of the C.V.Starr partnership. Most recently, Iordanou served as a director of Verisk Analytics, The Bank of Cyprus and was the Chairman of the board of Vantage Risk Holdings.

During his 42 years in the Insurance business, he held leadership positions with industry associations serving as the past Chairman of the American Insurance Association (AIA) and as Chairman of the Association of Bermuda Insurers and Reinsurers (ABIR).

In recognition of his leadership, he received the 1999 Ellis Island Medal of Honor. In 2016, Fortune Magazine named Iordanou as one of the top 50 business persons of the year (#46) and Institutional Investor named him the best insurance industry Mid Corp CEO in 2017. Additionally, he was named the Insurance Leader of the Year by St. John’s University School of Risk Management and received the lifetime achievement award from Reactions Magazine in 2017.

Iordanou was married to Marianne and they had three children and two grandchildren. Mr. and Mrs. Iordanou dedicated their charitable activities to education, serving as trustees at the Holy Child Academy, Our Lady of Mercy Academy, Roosevelt University, the College of Insurance, and more recently Marco Island Academy, a public charter school.

As an ethnic Greek Cypriot, Iordanou was a founding member and one of seven lifetime trustees of the Pancyprian Association of America, established in 1975. He was also a founding member of FAITH, a charitable organization dedicated to the advancement of Greek Americans through education.

He held an Aerospace Engineering degree from New York University.