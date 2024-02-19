Conspiracy Theories ‘Disappoint’ Voters, Kasselakis Says in Letter to Political Secretariat

Politics

ATHENS – Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis, in a letter leaked to the press on Monday, informed the members of the party’s Political Secretariat that he will not attend a meeting taking place on Monday, as he is in London. Referring to a controversial ‘questionnaire’, he made it clear that “its results will not be published”.

He concluded by urging the members of the Political Secretariat to “stop chasing pipe dreams” and “stop fuelling conspiracy theories” that he intends to create a party in accordance with his own needs, “because they disappoint the voters.”

In the letter, he also pointed out that the party’s next Congress does not concern the party’s charter but refer issues to the regular congress, to be held in the autumn after the European elections, which does have that function.

“We must show and prove in practice that we are aware of those things that concern [voters] and that we are prepared, on our part, to listen to them carefully and begin a productive and democratic discussion on everything. This amounts to an existential need for SYRIZA-PA,” he said.

Kasselakis said that he had “no objection to the way that the Political Secretariat and party organs, in general, operate,” but he also expressed his “deep disappointment” at the “repeated leaks, which even take place mid-session.”