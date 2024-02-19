x

February 19, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 38ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

Politics

Conspiracy Theories ‘Disappoint’ Voters, Kasselakis Says in Letter to Political Secretariat

February 19, 2024
By Athens News Agency
[366672] ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΥ ΤΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ-ΠΣ ΣΤΕΦΑΝΟΥ ΚΑΣΣΕΛΑΚΗ ΜΕ ΑΝΤΙΠΡΟΣΩΠΕΙΑ ΕΡΓΑΖΟΜΕΝΩΝ ΤΗΣ ΤΡΑΠΕΖΑΣ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΩΣ (ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
FILE - President of SYRIZA - Progressive Alliance, Stefanos Kasselakis. (Photo: Eurokinissi) (ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis, in a letter leaked to the press on Monday, informed the members of the party’s Political Secretariat that he will not attend a meeting taking place on Monday, as he is in London. Referring to a controversial ‘questionnaire’, he made it clear that “its results will not be published”.

He concluded by urging the members of the Political Secretariat to “stop chasing pipe dreams” and “stop fuelling conspiracy theories” that he intends to create a party in accordance with his own needs, “because they disappoint the voters.”

In the letter, he also pointed out that the party’s next Congress does not concern the party’s charter but refer issues to the regular congress, to be held in the autumn after the European elections, which does have that function.

“We must show and prove in practice that we are aware of those things that concern [voters] and that we are prepared, on our part, to listen to them carefully and begin a productive and democratic discussion on everything. This amounts to an existential need for SYRIZA-PA,” he said.

Kasselakis said that he had “no objection to the way that the Political Secretariat and party organs, in general, operate,” but he also expressed his “deep disappointment” at the “repeated leaks, which even take place mid-session.”

RELATED

Politics
Mitsotakis: We have No More to Give Farmers, Gov’t Exceeded Their Expectations

ATHENS - The government supports the fair demands of Greek farmers, but has exhausted all possibilities of measures to help them under the budget constraints, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an interview on Star TV on Monday evening.

Society
A Greek Militant Group Claims an Attempted Parcel Bomb Attack Last Week Against a Judge
Politics
EU Launches Mission to Protect Ships in Red Sea from Houthis. It Won’t Partake in Military Strikes

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Long after Τragic Mysteries are Solved, Families of Native American Victims are Kept in the Dark

RENO. Nevada - It was the winter of 2021 when Philbert Shorty’s family found his abandoned car stuck in the mud outside the small community of Tsaile near the Arizona-New Mexico state line.

ATHENS – Dynamic chef duo Jerome Serres and Yiannis Baxevanis unleash a season of culinary magic at Apanemi restaurant in Mykonos’ Theoxenia hotel, with their a la carte and Mediterranean degustation menus including, for the first time, a vegan haute cuisine option.

NEW YORK - The funeral of a renowned transgender activist in a New York cathedral elicited a denunciation of the event by a senior church official, who called the Mass a scandal within one of the preeminent houses of worship in U.

SAN FRANCISCO  — The latest in a series of wet winter storms gained strength in California early Monday, with forecasters warning of possible flooding, hail, strong winds and even brief tornadoes as the system moves south over the next few days.

ΑTHENS – The International Theatre Festival Monodrama Sofia 2024 presents The Artaud Diptych directed by the preeminent Greek director Ioli Andreadi.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.