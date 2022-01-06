Conservative Friends of Cyprus Annual Vasilopita Reception on Jan. 25

Worldwide

Conservative Friends of Cyprus is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and hosts its annual New Year's Vasilopita Reception on January 25. Photo: Facebook

LONDON, UK – The Conservative Friends of Cyprus (CFCyprus) is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and Executive Chairman Jason Charalambous, on behalf of the Board and the entire team, shared best wishes for a happy, healthy, and prosperous New Year, adding that a series of exciting events and initiatives are scheduled, beginning with CFCyprus’ annual New Year’s reception on January 25.

“We have recently launched our new website, and are expanding our Parliamentary Group with a dynamic group of Conservative parliamentarians who are passionate about supporting the British Cypriot community and strengthening UK-Cyprus ties,” Charalambous said via email.

CFCyprus’ annual New Year’s Vasilopita Reception takes place Tuesday, January 25, 7 PM, at the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese in Bayswater, London.

The Rt Hon Theresa Villiers MP, Dr. Matthew Offord MP, Baroness Redfern, and the CFCyprus Board shared the invitation via email for the blessing and cutting of the traditional Vasilopita cake, marking the New Year, to be presided over by His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain.

A Vasilopita, a sweet bread or cake, is prepared in honor of a miracle performed by Saint Basil the Great – the Greek Orthodox Archbishop of Cappadocia in the 4th century. According to centuries-old tradition, this cake contains a coin, and at the beginning of the New Year families gather together, say a prayer in honor of St. Basil, and cut and distribute the pieces. The person who finds the hidden coin accepts it in faith as a sign of a blessed, fruitful, and healthy year ahead.

Following this tradition, it is customary for institutions and organizations to cut their Vasilopita in first month of the New Year. Since 2017, the Conservative Friends of Cyprus have hosted an annual reception in Parliament to mark the occasion and share this wonderful and ancient tradition with friends.

Among those scheduled to attend the event are High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus Andreas Kakouris, Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic Ioannis Raptaki, Minister of State for Leveling Up Communities Kemi Badenoch MP, Prime Minister’s Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion or Belief Fiona Bruce MP, and other distinguished guests and Parliamentarians.

CFCyprus noted that due to COVID capacity restrictions and to prevent overcrowding, they are regrettably unable accommodate everyone who requests a ticket.

The Conservative Friends of Cyprus is a volunteer-run organization established in 1992 to promote the Conservative Party across the UK, and aim to strengthen the bond between the UK, the Republic of Cyprus, and the British Cypriot community.

CFCyprus hosts parliamentary delegations to Cyprus; supports candidates in local and national elections; and hosts receptions and discussion forums on political, social and economic issues with leading politicians, policymakers and academics. CFCyprus relies on the generosity of donations to carry out their work, more information is available online: https://www.cfcyprus.org.uk.