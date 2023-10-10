x

October 10, 2023

Editorial

Consensus Is Emerging on the Situation in the Archdiocese

October 10, 2023
By Antonis H. Diamataris
FILE - Archbishop Elpidophoros officiating during the Holy Transfiguration Feast in New York. (Photo TNH/Archive – Zafiris Haitidis)

Alexis Papachelas, the director of Kathimerini, wrote a weighty commentary regarding the course of the Greek-American community and, of course, our Church. This is not only due to his position but also because he knows the Greek-American community firsthand, having studied and worked here as a correspondent for Athenian newspapers and as a correspondent for the National Herald in Washington.

As a result, his comments on the Greek-American community are read with great attention by all those interested in its future. And it is my feeling that the number of those interested in the future of the Greek-American community is constantly growing.

Papachelas’ recent commentary titled ‘Reviving the Greek Diaspora’ received more attention than usual, primarily for the few but significant lines he dedicated to our ecclesiastical matters. He writes:

“The Church, meanwhile, seems to be going through a profound crisis that may have unpleasant consequences. Poor choices and autocratic attitudes have sparked reactions that could lead anywhere. And this comes at a time when the number of ceremonies performed by the Greek Orthodox Church is going down and the need to highlight the Church’s Greek identity or even to fly the Greek flag outside churches during ceremonies is often thought unnecessary.”
Papachelas does not reveal anything new to us or our readers. The National Herald long ago revealed all the parameters he mentions. We have done so out of a sense of duty and with a heavy heart because our fervent wish was and remains for our Archdiocese to find its way.

However, what other choice do you have but to reveal the facts if you feel the weight of the responsibility you bear towards your readers, the Greek-American community, and more broadly, Hellenism in America? Are you not obligated to sound the alarm about the “poor choices” that “have sparked reactions that could lead anywhere” – and hope that they will receive a response sooner or later?

It is evident, even from Papachelas’ comments, that a common understanding has been formed among many of us regarding the situation in the Archdiocese. This is logical since all of us see the same problem. We make the same, admittedly unpleasant, but necessary diagnosis. And we wait…

